Skepticism reigns supreme towards crypto in Goldman Sachs midst after a new report suggested that cryptocurrencies are speculative and not an asset class. If Goldman Sachs treats Bitcoin as flower petals in the classic game of chance “He Loves Me, He Loves Me Not,” the investment bank will soon have to make up its mind because it’s running short on petals. The bank, which has shown some form of qualified support for cryptocurrencies in recent months, has also issued a new report outlining its high-risk profile.