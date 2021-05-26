Cancel
Huntingdon, PA

Mountain League releases baseball all-stars

By Editorials
huntingdondailynews.com
 18 days ago

The Mountain League released its baseball all-stars for the 2021 season. No Huntingdon players were named to either the First or Second Teams. The First Team consisted of Central’s Jonah Snowberger (pitcher), Hunter Klotz (catcher), Paxton Kling (shortstop), Devin Boyles (third base), and Parker Gregg (outfield), Tyrone’s Aiden Coleman (pitcher), Bellefonte’s Bobby Marsh (first base), Nick Capperelle (second base), and Seth Shuey (outfield), Philipsburg-Osceola’s Jeremy Whitehead (outfield), and Bald Eagle Area’s Noah Williamson (designated hitter).

