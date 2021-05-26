Blast From the Past!

I came up with this sugar-free mango and banana bread recipe as I felt we were having too many sugary things lately, and I’m also really trying to control the amount of sugar my toddler has each day. I had a couple of ripen mangos sitting around, and I thought why not try to make something healthy to have as a snack or for breakfast. I must admit the first couple of trials were not very successful, but I finally got the right amounts for this delicious and healthy mango & banana bread! It’s so moist and tender inside, but a bit thicker than a usual cake. Although it has no sugar, it’s quite sweet from the fruits and the chopped mango cubes inside give it a nice freshness on every bite.