Blast From the Past!
In cooking, one of the first things you learn is that sometimes you have to improvise quickly when things don’t go as planned. That’s also true in writing for a newspaper. There have been times when I’ve been following a recipe when I suddenly realize I don’t have one of the ingredients and I’m at a point in preparing the dish that I can’t leave it to go buy what I need. This is when you have to make the decision: Can I leave the called for ingredient out or can I substitute something else for it?dailyjournalonline.com