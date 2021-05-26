Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Blast From the Past!

Daily Journal
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn cooking, one of the first things you learn is that sometimes you have to improvise quickly when things don’t go as planned. That’s also true in writing for a newspaper. There have been times when I’ve been following a recipe when I suddenly realize I don’t have one of the ingredients and I’m at a point in preparing the dish that I can’t leave it to go buy what I need. This is when you have to make the decision: Can I leave the called for ingredient out or can I substitute something else for it?

dailyjournalonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Icing Sugar#Chicken Meat#Chicken Recipe#Powdered Sugar#Chicken And Dumplings#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pizza
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Arizona StatePosted by
Only In Arizona

The Daily Specials At Copper Bistro In Arizona Are A Delicious Blast From The Past

Blue plate specials are largely a thing of the past, but one Arizona restaurant is seeking to change that. Copper Bistro is a small-town diner that serves up homestyle cuisine just like mom used to make, and it’ll be love at first bite. Visit the Copper Bistro website or Facebook page to learn more. Have […] The post The Daily Specials At Copper Bistro In Arizona Are A Delicious Blast From The Past appeared first on Only In Your State.
Recipescookitonce.com

CHEESY FIESTA CORN CASSEROLE

PREP TIME: 10 mins | COOK TIME: 30 mins | TOTAL TIME: 40 mins | YIELD: 8-10 servings. Bring the best out of any meal with this perfect side – Cheesy Fiesta Corn Casserole. Super easy to pull together and ready in a breeze. Plus, this creamy, delicious casserole has the perfect hint of spice from the Mexican corn and chopped pickled jalapenos that will easily get you hooked!
RecipesEpicurious

High-Altitude Bacon Chocolate Chip Cookie Skillet

There’s nothing like a big, warm, gooey chocolate chip cookie straight from the oven. I’ve added bacon and sea salt to make this one sweet and salty. Serve it with a few scoops of vanilla bean ice cream for a real treat. This high-altitude recipe was developed for baking at...
Recipesrecipes.net

Creamy Pasta Salad with Celery Recipe

Creamy pasta salad is made fresher with celery & onions in this quick & simple recipe. Whip this up next time you’re craving something light yet creamy. Cook pasta in a large pot of boiling salted water until al dente; drain and rinse under cold water to stop cooking. Set aside.
Recipes12tomatoes.com

One-Pot Creamy Broccoli Pasta

A true one-pot wonder – the pasta cooks IN the sauce. Who out there is looking for another go-to recipe with that ideal trifecta of qualities – easy, quick, and delicious? I expect that there was a unanimous showing of hands because that reliable, tasty back pocket recipe is something we all need. This Creamy Broccoli Pasta is all of those things. It’s a one-pot wonder with a creamy (but totally approachable) sauce that comes together lickety-split but tastes amazing. In other words, a guaranteed family favorite.
Recipesgreatbritishchefs.com

Chickpea chips with wild garlic custard

Moreish, easy to make and full of flavour, these chickpea chips are made by combining milk and gram flour until set, then cutting them into strips and deep-frying until crisp. The wild garlic custard on the side provides the ultimate dip, full of fresh garlicky flavours that differs from the more common mayonnaise.
Recipesmamazilla.co.uk

Sugar Free Mango & Banana Bread Loaf

I came up with this sugar-free mango and banana bread recipe as I felt we were having too many sugary things lately, and I’m also really trying to control the amount of sugar my toddler has each day. I had a couple of ripen mangos sitting around, and I thought why not try to make something healthy to have as a snack or for breakfast. I must admit the first couple of trials were not very successful, but I finally got the right amounts for this delicious and healthy mango & banana bread! It’s so moist and tender inside, but a bit thicker than a usual cake. Although it has no sugar, it’s quite sweet from the fruits and the chopped mango cubes inside give it a nice freshness on every bite.
RecipesDad Cooks Dinner

Instant Pot Ranch Potato Salad

Instant Pot Ranch Potato Salad. A pair of Midwestern classics – Ranch dressing and potato salad – combined in a pressure cooker recipe. Ranch dressing is the taste of the Midwest (my people!) Personally, I’m a blue cheese dressing guy, but I’m trying not to be judgy. I’ve got a bit of food snob hipster in me…right up until I have a taste for some fast food. (I’ve gone way off track here. Where was I? Oh, yes, Ranch dressing.)
Recipesjamiesfeast.com

Homemade Lava Cake Recipe (Hot and Cold)

This lava cake (hot and cold) dessert is so rich, chocolatey, moist, and very delicious. The hot and cold combination is quite refreshing and it fits for any season. This is one of the most served desserts in numerous restaurants all over the world and now you can have it at home. It is very easy and quick to prepare – 10 minutes to make plus 10 more to bake and you are done! Here is the recipe:
Food & Drinkscookiesandcups.com

Ice Cream Cupcakes

Ice Cream Cupcakes are a simple no bake summer dessert idea! An Oreo crust, topped with ice cream, chocolate sauce, whipped topping, and sprinkles are perfect for a party or a quick sweet treat!. Make sure to try my DELICIOUS Brownie Bottom Ice Cream Cake! It’s a family favorite!. Ice...
Recipesupbeetkitchen.com

Egg, Fried Halloumi and Berry Baby Kale Salad with Lemon Caper Basil Pesto Dressing

Beat the summer heat with this wholesome, satisfying, and healthy egg, fried halloumi and berry baby kale salad with lemon caper basil dressing. Tender baby kale is topped with hard boiled eggs, salty + chewy fried halloumi, sweet summer berries, pungent green onions, and a most delicious lemon caper basil pesto dressing. Serve this salad with some bread and butter or more pesto for the perfect low-fuss summer supper.
Recipescleancuisine.com

Recipe for Cowboy Cookies

Recipe for Cowboy Cookies – This recipe for Cowboy Cookies is the perfect “trail mix”-type cookie made with chocolate, walnuts, coconut, cinnamon and dried fruit. Healthy and delicious!. What are Cowboy Cookies?. Think of this recipe for Cowboy Cookies as a way to get your kids to each cookies and...
Recipesgordonramsayclub.com

Creamy Chocolate Mousse Brownies Recipe

These chocolate mousse brownies are so creamy, chocolatey, and dense! If you are a fan of chocolate then these decadent bars are perfect for you! Brownies can be quite boring but combined with a chocolate mousse they can be really fun and delicious! You will need 20 minutes to prepare them, plus 30 minutes to cook. Here is the recipe:
Recipestastywoo.com

Ina’s Chocolate Cake Recipe

This chocolate cake is a perfection when it comes to chocolate desserts! Well moist, rich, and creamy, this dessert is ideal for chocolate lovers and any special occasion that makes our lives sweeter and joyful. I mean, at the end of the day, Ina Garten knows what good chocolate dessert is! You will need around 30 minutes to prepare it plus around 35 minutes to cook. Here is the recipe:
Recipesmarionskitchen.com

Slow-cooker Chicken Laksa Noodle Soup

Serves: 4 Prep Time: 10 minutes Cooking Time: 6 hours 30 minutes. 400g (14 oz) egg noodles (or your choice of noodle) Heat the vegetable oil in a deep frying pan over medium heat. Add the curry paste and curry powder and cook, stirring, for a minute or until fragrant. Pour in 1 cup of the chicken stock and use your spoon to scrape up any bits from the bottom of the pan. Transfer to the bowl of a slow cooker.
Recipessallysbakingaddiction.com

Chocolate Marble Banana Bundt Cake

This chocolate marble banana Bundt cake is based off of our banana cake recipe. It’s a reader favorite and loved recipe because the cake is always moist, buttery, and full of banana flavor. Here we’re baking it in a Bundt pan and swirling it with real chocolate ganache so each bite has a delicious fudge-like ripple. We’ll have extra chocolate ganache for the topping, too!
Recipestastywoo.com

Chocolate Truffle Cake

This chocolate truffle cake is so easy and simple to prepare – just perfect for the holiday season! And not just for the holidays – but birthdays and anniversaries as well. Rich, chocolatey, creamy and very delicious! Ideal for the chocolate lovers! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 2 ½ cups...
Recipesfoodlovies.com

Brazilian Carrot Cake Recipe

The traditional Bolo de Cenoura or Brazilian carrot cake is one of the most popular delicious desserts in the world. It is unlike any typical carrot cake you have tried before and is really a unique dessert. Rich in texture and flavor this dessert is ideally coated with a delightful signature chocolate sauce. In the article, am presenting you a simple and easy way to prepare this traditional cake without all the fuss.
Recipesservingdumplings.com

Creamy Chicken with Corn and Chorizo

Creamy chicken with corn and chorizo. If it’s possible to upstage a chicken meal, this dish comes close. An ultra flavorful white wine sauce made extra creamy with Boursin cheese, finished off with crisped corn and crunchy chorizo. Fancy looking, delicious and super easy to make. Plus, it’s a complete meal made in one skillet. A 30-minute knock out dinner that everyone will love!
Recipesrecipesgram.com

Oreo Chocolate Cheesecake Recipe

When you don’t know what to make for dessert, a cake is always a great solution. This Oreo Chocolate Cheesecake Cake is a creamy bundt cake with a cookie cheesecake filling and it is topped with a cream cheese glaze and more Oreo cookies. Ingredients:. For chocolate cake:. 2 cups...