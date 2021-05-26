Cancel
Trojans down United in playoff opener

By DENNY SROKA Sports Writer
huntingdondailynews.com
 29 days ago

The Mount Union softball team opened the first round of the District 6 2A softball tournament in Mount Union against visiting United. The Trojans wasted no time to jump on United pitching, pounding a pair of home runs in the bottom of the first inning to get the momentum going. Kaitlin Arnold and Kadyn Crisswell belted home runs in the first inning. Arnold then came back to the plate in the second inning, putting the second ball out of the yard. The Trojans went on scoring runs in all four innings to win an 11-1 decision over the Lions.

