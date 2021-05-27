Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

New England news in brief

Boston Globe
 23 days ago

Distracted driving citations have climbed in recent months in Massachusetts since the law took effect in February 2020, according to Acting Transportation Secretary Jamey Tesler. He provided data for citations and warnings issued in Massachusetts for distracted driving over the last few months during a slide presentation at Monday’s regular MassDOT board meeting. According to the presentation, there were 151 “citations/warnings” issued in January, 405 in February, 3,515 in March, and a whopping 10,276 in April. “What you do see here is an increasing number of citation or warnings for distracted driving,” Tesler told the board. “I think this can be accounted for both in the increased focus on enforcement, as well as obviously from . . . January to the spring, a significant increase in traffic on the roads, a significant increase in activity.” Tesler said the numbers are an “important reminder for everybody to not engage in distracted driving, to put down your phones. It will be a busy period of time. We’re excited that we are taking the next step in opening, but we do encourage people to drive safely.”

www.bostonglobe.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Taunton, MA
City
Dorchester, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
City
Manchester-by-the-sea, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
City
Framingham, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New England#Police#Distracted Driving#Acting Transportation#Massdot Board#Framingham Women#Swat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

In-person marches, music and reflection as Americans mark Juneteenth

ATLANTA/CHICAGO, June 19 (Reuters) - On Saturday, the United States marks Juneteenth for the first time as a federal holiday commemorating the end of the legal enslavement of Black Americans. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday signed a bill making Juneteenth the eleventh federally recognized holiday,...
POTUSNBC News

Hard-line judiciary head Raisi wins Iran presidency in low turnout vote

Iran’s hard-line judiciary chief won the country’s presidential election in a landslide victory Saturday, propelling the supreme leader’s protege into Tehran’s highest civilian position in a vote that appeared to see the lowest turnout in the Islamic Republic’s history. Initial results showed Ebrahim Raisi won 17.8 million votes in the...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Apple Daily editor, CEO denied bail in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, June 19 (Reuters) - Two executives of Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, charged under a national security law, were denied bail on Saturday in a case that has drawn international condemnation and stoked fears over media freedoms in the financial hub. Editor-in-chief Ryan Law 47 and chief...
Florida StateCBS News

Pence heckled at conservative conference in Florida

Former Vice President Mike Pence was met with scattered heckling on Friday, at a speech he was delivering in the home state of the president he served. As he addressed a general session at the Faith and Freedom Coalition in Orlando, there were some jeers, with some yelling "traitor" at him.