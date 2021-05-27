New England news in brief

Distracted driving citations have climbed in recent months in Massachusetts since the law took effect in February 2020, according to Acting Transportation Secretary Jamey Tesler. He provided data for citations and warnings issued in Massachusetts for distracted driving over the last few months during a slide presentation at Monday’s regular MassDOT board meeting. According to the presentation, there were 151 “citations/warnings” issued in January, 405 in February, 3,515 in March, and a whopping 10,276 in April. “What you do see here is an increasing number of citation or warnings for distracted driving,” Tesler told the board. “I think this can be accounted for both in the increased focus on enforcement, as well as obviously from . . . January to the spring, a significant increase in traffic on the roads, a significant increase in activity.” Tesler said the numbers are an “important reminder for everybody to not engage in distracted driving, to put down your phones. It will be a busy period of time. We’re excited that we are taking the next step in opening, but we do encourage people to drive safely.”