At least two people have died and seven others have sustained injuries in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend, authorities said. In the first fatal incident of the weekend, a 31-year-old man was shot at approximately 5:19 p.m. in Greater Grand Crossing. According to police, the victim was on a sidewalk in the 6300 block of South King Drive when a light-colored vehicle pulled up and an unknown offender inside produced a firearm. The offender then fired shots, striking the man, police said.