A conservative anti-tax group wants Missourians to decide whether they will pay extra for gas starting in October. On Monday morning, Jeremy Cady, state director of Americans for Prosperity, filed paperwork with Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft's office to begin the process of putting the 12.5-cents a gallon tax increase on a statewide ballot. To […]