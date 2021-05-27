Pueblo law enforcement participate in Torch Run with Special Olympics

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Law enforcement in Pueblo hosted a torch run Wednesday morning, raising money for Colorado's Special Olympic athletes.

Sheriff's deputies, police officers, and Colorado State Patrol troopers all participated in the 21st annual Law Enforcement Torch Run.

LETR is Special Olympics' largest grassroots fundraiser. During May and June, law enforcement agencies throughout Colorado will carry the Flame of Hope during the 2021 Torch Run Series.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Department, the run was led by Sheriff Taylor.

Law enforcement, who are considered Guardians of the Flame, and athletes light the Flame of Hope at events and competitions throughout the state. Special Olympics say the flame embodies unity and inclusivity.

Law enforcement agencies hope to raise $5,000 for the Special Olympics. For more information on how to donate, click here .

