HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Hutchinson man facing several charges, including kidnapping, was back in a Reno County courtroom Wednesday afternoon to hear two motions in his case. Charges against 56-year-old Thomas Lee Boyd include one count of kidnapping and one count of stalking. The charges stem from an incident involving a Hutchinson woman after he followed, then confronted, her May 9. Depending on his past criminal history, he could be facing as many as 20 years in prison if he is tried and convicted of the kidnapping charge.