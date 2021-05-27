Why the Washington Football Team should pursue Julio Jones

Without a doubt the biggest winner here is Kyle Pitts. We have told you time and time again that the number of most important thing in terms of upside for tight ends in fantasy football is being a top two target on your team. With the exit of Julio Jones , Pitts now has a chance to be the second target behind Calvin Ridley in a high volume passing attack. Not only that but Julio Jones was the split end. The other wide receivers on the team outside of Ridley are guys like Russell Gage who is a primary slot guy and Olamide Zaccheaus who is 5’8”. This opens the door for Kyle Pitts to play more split end and line up out wide (presumably with Hayden Hurst in an in-line blocking role). Kyle Pitts is 6’6” and essentially runs the same 40 time as Justin Jefferson so he immediately has top five upside as a tight end.