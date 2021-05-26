How American English and Canadian English Are Different

Do you put the adverb before or after the verb? At the beginning of the sentence, in the middle, or at the end? This is a rather tricky aspect of English, whose word order rules aren't as forgiving as those of some other languages. The short answer is that it depends on what kind of adverb you're using, and also on how you're using it. Here we've broken this problem down for you. This seems a bit complicated, but the right usage will come pretty easily with practice—you'll learn to feel the proper emphasis, which will tell you where to put the adverb. The good news: if you get these wrong, you'll still be understood, and several adverb types can go in more than one place. The bad news: you'll sound funny if you ignore these rules. Are you ready?