Marion Center, PA

Lady Hornets topped by Marion Center

 18 days ago

Juniata Valley had unbeaten and defending District Six Class 2A champion Marion Center on the ropes during Tuesday afternoon’s quarterfinal battle on the Stingers’ home field. The Hornets rallied back from a five-run deficit to tie the contest in the top of the sixth. However, Kayla Hill delivered a solo home run in the bottom of the frame to put Marion Center back in front. The Green Hornets still had life and put two runners on base with no outs in the seventh. But, Valley couldn’t capitalize on the opportunity and saw its season end with a 10-9 loss.

