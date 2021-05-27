Cancel
Robin Ransom selected as first Black woman on Missouri Supreme Court

By Jacob Martin
thepitchkc.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time (and long overdue) in state history, Missouri will have a female African-American Supreme Court judge. Appeals Court Judge Robin Ransom (of St. Louis) has been named to the Missouri Supreme Court by Governor Mike Parson. Parson selected Ransom from a pool that included two other nominees: Appeals Court Judge Don Burrell and County Circuit Judge Bill Corrigan.

