Robin Ransom selected as first Black woman on Missouri Supreme Court

A group of 11 U.S. mayors, including Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas and St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, is pledging to establish pilot reparations programs aimed at addressing the racial wealth gap. The group, Mayors Organized for Reparations and Equity (MORE), was announced Friday. The mayors have outlined commitments to establish pilot reparations programs and create an advisory committee. In Missouri’s ongoing fight over Medicaid expansion, attorneys representing three plaintiffs argued Monday that it is unconstitutional to not provide funding for expansion, which voters approved last year. The state legislature approved its budget but did not include enough funding for expanded access to the public health care program. Elsewhere in court, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday that the NCAA can no longer limit education-related benefits, like computers and paid internships, that colleges can offer athletes. Some expect the move to precipitate further easing of restrictions around athlete compensation.