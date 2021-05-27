Electric Vehicles Need to Be Owned Longer, Driven Further to Offset ‘Embedded Carbon,' Jefferies Says

On July 21, the EU Commission wants a draft for the future CO2– Submit reductions. In the run-up to this, proponents of a strict climate policy are just as warm as those who warn against hasty steps. A central role, as much can already be seen, will be played by the proportion of traffic. A draft is not yet a law, but there is still a lot of political explosives in the plan. It is to be expected that the commissioners will come up with ambitious proposals for CO2-Reduction will enter the negotiations. It’s correspondingly excited in the run-up to the upcoming debate.