Total War: Warhammer 3 – Leaked Image Shows Skarbrand As Possible Upcoming Legendary Lord

belloflostsouls.net
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt seems like Total War: Warhammer 3 will feature everyone’s favorite ‘Exiled One’ as a legendary lord: a leaked image appears to reveal Skarbrand. Leaks’ are back on the menu–a new image unearthed from deep within the Steam files seems to reveal that that Skarbrand is a new Khornate legendary lord in the upcoming Total War: Warhammer 3. Details are… sparse… to say the least, since according to Creative Assembly, Warhammer 3 details are supposed to be slowly released over the next few months. But, the internet being what it is, can’t be contained and someone with enough time on their hands finds an image, shares it to Facebook, Twitter, Reddit, or what have you, and here we go:

www.belloflostsouls.net
