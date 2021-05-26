Cancel
Story County, IA

Another 5 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported in Story County

storycityherald.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt 10 a.m Wednesday, the Iowa Department of Public Health was reporting an additional five confirmed COVID-19 cases and no new deaths in Story County. COVID-19 is the disease caused by the coronavirus. Story continues below. The latest coronavirus numbers in Story County. The latest data as of 10 a.m....

www.storycityherald.com
Massac County, ILmetropolisplanet.com

Quarter of county is fully vaccinated against COVID

Almost a quarter of Massac Countians have received the full COVID-19 vaccine. That’s according to numbers from Massac County Emergency Management. As of Tuesday, 7115 have received the vaccine since it became available in December 2020. Of that number, 3413 have been fully vaccinated — meaning 24.24% of the county’s population has been fully vaccinated.
Illinois StatePosted by
NBC Chicago

Coronavirus in Illinois: 674 New COVID Cases, 24 Deaths, 36K Vaccinations

Illinois health officials on Thursday reported 674 new coronavirus cases and 24 additional deaths in the past day, along with more than 36,000 vaccinations. The newly reported confirmed and probable coronavirus cases bring the state total to 1,383,739 cases since the pandemic began and lift the total death toll to 22,865, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Springfield, ILmyradiolink.com

Public Health Officials Announce 478 New Cases of Coronavirus Disease

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 478 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 9 additional deaths. In addition, more than 67% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and nearly 51% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Manitowoc County, WIseehafernews.com

Manitowoc County COVID-19 Numbers Remain Low, Vaccinations Take a Dip

After a high start to the month, the number of COVID-19 vaccinations administered took a dip yesterday (June 2nd) in Manitowoc County. According to the Health Department report, only 97 shots were given out yesterday, with 55 of those being first dose shots. This brings the total number of shots administered up to 66,209, with 35,602 of those going into the arms of first-time patients.
Dane County, WIwortfm.org

Dane County drops public health orders

Across the state, local public health agencies are dropping their public health orders and mask mandates. The moves come as vaccination rates across the state climb, and as hospitalizations steadily decline. But, just because public health orders have been dropped doesn’t mean we’re entirely in the clear. For more, our...
Maryland Statefoxbaltimore.com

COVID-19 in Maryland| 134 new cases; 4 deaths in 24 hours

BALTIMORE, MD. (WBFF)- The Maryland Department of Health released updated coronavirus numbers Thursday morning. As of 10:00 a.m. there are 460,194 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Maryland, 134 cases have been reported in Maryland in 24 hours. The statewide positivity rate is now 1.39%, decreased by 0.05% since Wednesday morning;...
Health Servicescontagionlive.com

Public Health Watch: Evolution of COVID-19 Treatment in US Hospitals

Analysis of medications used in California hospitals over the course of 2020 highlights “evidence-based decisions.”. If there is a lesson by society as whole over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic (other than being better prepared for the next infectious disease-related crisis, of course), it is that we need to look at the bright side.
Pennsylvania StateWJAC TV

Geisinger Doctor Weighs in on Large Decline in Flu Cases in Pennsylvania

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa — COVID has been the only thing on people’s minds when they see someone cough or sneeze this year, and that begs the questionwhat happened to flu season?. “It's, it’s unheard of,” said Dr. Amit Mehta, the Medical Director of Geisinger Health System's Centre County Medicine Institute, referring to the unusually low volume of flu cases.
Kane County, ILkanecountyconnects.com

Kane County Health Department: 10 Coronavirus Vaccine Myths Debunked

The Kane County Health Department today issued a news release saying there’s a lot of misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine, and many experts are concerned that those myths are impeding efforts to get shots in people’s arms. “Ever since the pandemic began, the Internet has been teeming with theories and...
Pierre, SDkbhbradio.com

Friday COVID-19 Report – six new deaths; 58 new cases

PIERRE, S.D. – In their Friday COVID-19 report, state health officials reported six new deaths – the most in a single day since seven were reported back on May 20th. The new deaths raise the state’s death toll to 2,010. New cases of COVID-19 were up today as 58 total...
AccidentsPosted by
The Independent

Former CDC director says he got death threats from scientists after expressing support for Covid ‘lab leak’ theory

Robert Redfield, the former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, says he received death threats after he publicly said he believed the coronavirus “escaped” from a lab in Wuhan, China. “Certainly a lab-based origin is one possibility,” Dr Walensky told CNBC in May.“I was threatened and ostracized because I proposed another hypothesis,” Mr Redfield told Vanity Fair in a story published on Thursday. “I expected it from politicians. I didn’t expect it from science.”Mr Redfield told CNN in March that he believed the virus “most likely” originated at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, where scientists were studying...
Public Healthiowapublicradio.org

Public Health Officials Begin Survey To Address Maternal Health Disparities

The Iowa Department of Public Health is asking people who live and/or work in Iowa to fill out a survey to help improve the state’s maternal health strategic plan. According to the division director for health promotion and disease prevention at the IDPH, Nalo Johnson, the survey allows people to tell the state where it’s doing well, but also where there are still gaps in the public health system.
Ypsilanti, MIPosted by
The Ann Arbor News

Mass clinics scaling back as COVID vaccine availability increases in Washtenaw County

YPSILANTI, MI, — The Washtenaw County Health Department is scaling back its mass vaccination clinics now that COVID-19 vaccines are widely available. The health department is consolidating its vaccination efforts as vaccines are now available at health care providers across the county, and there is less need for emergency distribution, officials announced Tuesday.
SciencePosted by
Best Life

Scientists Just Made a Startling Discovery About Vaccinated People Who Get COVID

Vaccinations give us some reassurance that we're safe from the novel coronavirus—but since no vaccine is 100 percent effective, you could still catch COVID after getting your shot(s), which is known as a breakthrough infection. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that not only are these cases very rare—as in, there's only about a 0.01 percent chance—they're also more likely to be asymptomatic or mild, which means the vaccines are working as intended. In recent months, medical experts have said that not only does the vaccine prevent you from developing severe COVID, but vaccinated people who are infected are less likely to transmit the virus. Unfortunately, scientists just recently made a new discovery about breakthrough infections that may debunk that notion. According to a new study out of the University of Washington (UW) Medicine, vaccinated people who get COVID may be more likely to spread the virus than previously believed.