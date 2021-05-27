Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Eric Carle, Author of 'The Very Hungry Caterpillar,' Dies at 91

By Haley Bosselman
MySanAntonio
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the article“It is with heavy hearts that we share that Eric Carle, author & illustrator of The Very Hungry Caterpillar and many other beloved classics, passed away on 23rd at the age of 91,” his team posted to his Twitter account. “Thank you for sharing your talent with generations of young...

www.mysanantonio.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Carle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Picture Books#Advertising Agency#The New York Times#The Eric Carle Team#Variety S Newsletter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Disney
Country
Germany
News Break
Instagram
Related
Books & LiteratureKirkus Reviews

Children’s Author Patricia Reilly Giff Dies at 86

Patricia Reilly Giff, the beloved children’s author known for books such as Lily’s Crossing and Nory Ryan’s Song, died Tuesday at her Connecticut home, Random House Children’s Books announced in a news release. She was 86. Giff, a New York native, began writing in 1975. She rose to prominence in...
Books & Literaturelittlehamptongazette.co.uk

Brighton author recalls how coma put her at the very edge of life

Zara, aged 50, offers a graphic memoir, recounting the 15 days she spent in a medically-induced coma after becoming critically ill with a deadly bacterial infection in 2013. “It is a dual narrative following my hallucinatory journey, a drug- and sepsis- induced purgatory within the coma and the continuation of family life on the outside told in diary form by my husband Dan. Developed over several years, an early extract of Coma was short-listed for the Myriad First Graphic Novel prize in 2018. A great amount of planning went into the book from mapping events, developing characters, interviewing friends and family named in the diaries to plotting the comic, thumbnailing and final artwork.
Books & LiteratureModern Mrs. Darcy

The Radium Girls

A New York Times, USA Today, and Wall Street Journal Bestseller!. “the glowing ghosts of the radium girls haunt us still.”—NPR Books. The incredible true story of the women who fought America’s Undark danger. The Curies’ newly discovered element of radium makes gleaming headlines across the nation as the fresh...
Books & Literaturednyuz.com

A Tricky Tribute to the Book Review’s 125th Anniversary

For more than a century, The New York Times has been confounding and delighting our readers with word games. Some of the earliest ones — like “Two Hundred Hidden Books,” from 1903 — appeared in The New York Times Sunday Magazine, but the Book Review began dreaming up its own literary quizzes soon after that. They ran most frequently in the 1980s, when Anatole Broyard, an editor and critic at the paper, indulged his love of bookish trivia.
Animalsarcamax.com

Are caterpillars good to eat?

Father: Have I not told you never to mention such things during meals!. Mother: Why did you say that, Junior? Why did you ask the question?. Johnny: It's because I saw one on daddy's lettuce, but now it's gone.
Books & Literaturethenerddaily.com

Review: Witchshadow by Susan Dennard

Fraught with building tension, Witchshadow brings us the start to what is sure to be an epic finale in the Witchlands series. It’s finally Iseult’s story, and not only is it intense, each and every single character in the book is having to look deep within themselves to find out just how far they’re willing to go to save the things that they want to protect. Of course, if you’re a lover of slow blazing romance, you will not be disappointed. This story will leave you on the edge of your seat with an ending that will leave you wishing the final book were here already. This is absolutely one to have on your shelf if you’re a lover of fantasy series!
Worldverywellfamily.com

Lilibet Baby Name Meaning

Prince Harry and Megan Markle welcomed the newest addition to their family on June 4, 2021: Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. The unique first name pays homage to Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. Queen Elizabeth has held the nickname Lilibet since she was a child. It came about as a result of how...
Books & Literaturethenerddaily.com

June 2021 Fiction Book Releases

June is almost over, so make sure you haven’t missed out on these amazing June 2021 fiction book releases! From authors such as Beatriz Williams, Alex Michaelides, Laura Lippman, and Riley Sager, there’s something for everyone from thrillers to historical fiction!. I Don’t Forgive You by Aggie Blum Thompson. |...
Books & Literaturegreenlightbookstore.com

Long Division: A Novel (Paperback)

Available In Store Now (while supplies last) From Kiese Laymon, author of the critically acclaimed memoir Heavy, comes a “funny, astute, searching” (The Wall Street Journal) debut novel about Black teenagers that is a satirical exploration of celebrity, authorship, violence, religion, and coming of age in post-Katrina Mississippi. Written in...
Dix Hills, NYPosted by
TBR News Media

Dix Hills’ Rabbi Yakov Saacks pens new book

“The Kabbalah of Life,” a new book by Dix Hills Rabbi Yakov Saacks, is a look at current events as seen through the eyes of a Rabbi and working man. This unique blend of his Chassidic background and a commonsense approach gives way to unique and bold compositions. One part spiritual, one part constructive, this is one man’s pensive search for insight in all that he encounters.
Visual ArtPosted by
ARTnews

Long-Lost Rembrandt Painting Found in Italy: ‘A Work by a Very Great Author’

A lost Rembrandt painting has been found in Italy, in a remarkable discovery that experts are calling major. The Italian news agency ANSA first reported news of the find. The piece, titled The Adoration of the Magi (ca. 1632–33), was discovered in 2016 when a Roman family sent the painting for restoration after it fell off a wall and was slightly damaged. The painting depicts a nativity scene wherein the three magi greet the infant Jesus.
Comicstheawesomer.com

Marvel Hungry

If they want to keep their strength up, superheroes and villains have got to eat. Film editor Ariel Avissar reminds us of the times when the heroes, baddies, sidekicks, and citizens of the MCU took a moment out from the chaos to grab a bite.
Celebrationsoaklandnewsnow.com

Juneteenth Very Spechial Day In America By- Eric Pangilinan

ONN – Juneteenth Very Spechial Day In America By- Eric Pangilinan – vlog by Zennie62 YouTube. Juneteenth Very Special Day In America By- Eric Pangilinan. Note from Zennie62Media’s Zennie62 YouTube and Oakland News Now Today Blog SF Bay Area: this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a vlogger with the Zennie62 on YouTube Partner Channel, then uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours. Now, news is reported with a smartphone: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.
Books & Literatureannieblooms.com

Apeirogon: A Novel (Paperback)

On Our Shelves Now (updated daily) “This is a towering, breathtaking, sweeping work of poetic and technical brilliance. Although much of Apeirogon resides in the current and past state of Israeli-Palestinian relations, the novel demonstrates how each person, each story, in this ultimately small section of the world represents but one point of an infinitely sided shape — how between all of us, even those locked in seemingly irreconcilable conflict, there pulses a vital connectivity, a path to understanding, forgiveness, and compassion.”
ScienceThe Morning News

Saturday Headlines: What does the stork say?

The Pentagon has released its long-awaited UFO report, detailing 143 sightings, most—but not all—of which are probably equipment malfunctions. / VICE. X-Files creator Chris Carter says the government's new UFO report reveals more about who we are than whether aliens exist. / The New York Times. Oklahoma City residents know...