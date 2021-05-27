Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Mark Hamill tells archaeologists he recognizes fossil from something he killed in ‘Star Wars’

By Brian Niemietz
NY Daily News
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleArchaeologists in New Zealand believe they found the claw of a very old bird species. Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise, begs to differ. “A group of archaeologists discovered this 3,300 year old claw of the now-extinct bird, ‘Moa,’ with flesh and muscles still attached to it,” tweeted Artifacts Hub’s Museum Archive feed, along with a photo of a furry claw on Monday.

www.nydailynews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Hamill
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Artifacts Hub#Museum Archive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Star Wars
Country
New Zealand
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesInverse

Star Wars just answered a huge movie cliffhanger — and it’s devastating

Han Solo’s story just got a whole lot darker... Star Wars comics are a storyteller’s dream. Characters can go on huge adventures without expensive production costs and VFX feats. But they also serve another purpose — tying together loose ends that may not ruin a movie-going experience but still nag at hard-core fans.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Star Wars’ Mark Hamill Pens Sweet Message To Late Co-Star Carrie Fisher After She Finally Gets A Hollywood Star

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Hollywood and the Star Wars community were shaken by the passing of Carrie Fisher in 2016, and the loss continues to reverberate to this day. There has been a constant outpouring of love from co-stars, who, along with many fans, make tributes on the anniversary of the actor’s death in December. Harrison Ford gave a tribute to Fisher during Mark Hamill's Hollywood Star Ceremony in 2018, and now the beloved actor has finally received a Hollywood Star of her very own. In response to the news, Hamill has penned a sweet message to celebrate the occasion.
MoviesInside the Magic

‘Star Wars’ Reveals the Sith’s Greatest Secret

In the Star Wars story, Anakin Skywalker was believed by many to be the prophesied Chosen One who would bring balance to the Force — his why the Jedi Council eventually allowed him to be trained in the ways of the Jedi Order even though he was older than many Padawans when he began his Jedi journey.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Grieving Dad Has A Touching Exchange With Mark Hamill After Star Wars Actor Showed Up For His Terminally Ill Son

The term “family” gets thrown around a lot with regards to the Fast & Furious franchise -- which continues its adventures this weekend when F9 lands in theaters. But the “OG” family of Hollywood blockbuster fandom has been and always will be Star Wars, which has been cultivating generations of fans since the 1970s, and shows zero signs of slowing down. It helps when the leaders of the tribe, especially Mark Hamill, continually go out of their way to forge heartfelt connections with members of the fandom, of all ages and races. This is just the latest example.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Star Wars’ Mark Hamill Had The Best Response To A Dad Pretending To Use The Force On His Kid

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. If you’re a Star Wars fan who’s active on Twitter or just a general user in need of some positive content, might I recommend following Mark Hamill? The legendary actor is a pure delight and always manages to provide fans with a good joke or sweet tidbit about his time making George Lucas’ fan-favorite franchise. Another cool aspect of his social media presence is that he enjoys interacting with the fans and dishing out a perfect response if one does something funny. Well, this was the case once again when he spotted a video of a dad pretending to use the Force on his baby.
MoviesMovieWeb

The Book of Boba Fett Rumor Claims Three Huge Star Wars Fan-Favorites Will Show Up

If a new wild rumor is to be believed, The Book of Boba Fett will be bringing in some heavy hitters. Den of Nerd claim to have heard from two different sources that Boba Fett will once again come face-to-face with Luke Skywalker, who was last seen jetting off with Grogu. Baby Yoda will be there too, though their role in the series is not confirmed at this time. The story takes place shortly after The Mandalorian Season 2 finale, so not much time will have passed since Master Skywalker came into contact with Grogu.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Star Wars’ Mark Hamill Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Joking About Luke And Leia’s Infamous Kiss

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. In the world of Star Wars, some plot points will never stop being the butt of endless jokes. And the one that started it all was the fact that before they were revealed to be brother and sister, Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia shared what would become an infamous kiss in The Empire Strikes Back. And after 41 years, even Mark Hamill himself can’t stop cracking wise about this moment that fans have never let go of.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Ming-Na Wen on Fennec Shand, The Mandalorian, and The Book of Boba Fett

The Mandalorian spoilers follow. It's not every day you talk to a Disney princess. Or a Marvel superhero. Or even a medical doctor, come to think of it. But thanks to Mulan, Agents of SHIELD, and ER, Ming-Na Wen is all of those things to so many people. And just recently, Wen added yet another enviable role to her resume, that of The Mandalorian bounty hunter, Fennec Shand.
Moviescomicon.com

Writer Matthew Robinson Reportedly Joins ‘Rogue Squadron’

Star Wars: Rogue Squadron has seemingly found its writer. According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Invention of Lying screenwriter Matthew Robinson will write the upcoming Star Wars film for director Patty Jenkins. The film, announced last December at Disney’s marathon Investor Day presentation, will see Jenkins attempt to make what...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Mark Hamill Stirs Up The Star Wars Milk Debate Again So Let The Fan Arguing Begin

Blue milk or green milk? Ever since the introduction of green milk in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, fans have been wondering which is better. Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill, has shared his thoughts on the blue milk served at the Galaxy's Edge amusement park and has revealed the truth about the infamous green milk for The Last Jedi. Mark Hamill has now stirred up the debate again, sparking fans to argue (the way Star Wars fans love to do).