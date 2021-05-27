Mark Hamill tells archaeologists he recognizes fossil from something he killed in ‘Star Wars’
Archaeologists in New Zealand believe they found the claw of a very old bird species. Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise, begs to differ. “A group of archaeologists discovered this 3,300 year old claw of the now-extinct bird, ‘Moa,’ with flesh and muscles still attached to it,” tweeted Artifacts Hub’s Museum Archive feed, along with a photo of a furry claw on Monday.www.nydailynews.com