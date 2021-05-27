Police: Shooting suspect worked at Washington state prison

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. (AP) — Authorities in Washington state have identified a man police believe fatally shot his roommate this week as a longtime corrections officer at Monroe Correctional Complex.

Emmanuel Perez, 44, was arrested Monday after police said he ran from the scene of a shooting at an apartment complex in Lake Stevens, about 8 miles (12 kilometers) northeast of Everett, The Daily Herald reported Tuesday.

Perez was arrested on a domestic violence murder charge and booked into the Snohomish County Jail. Bail was set Tuesday at $500,000. Deputy prosecutor Elise Deschenes originally asked for bail to be set at $1 million. His attorney, John Chase, said Perez would show up to his next court hearing, noting that he was a father of four and military veteran.

Chase said Perez worked at the prison for about 14 years. Court records confirm he was employed at the facility as early as 2008. The Washington state Department of Corrections said Tuesday they could not provide further details about his employment history.

Detective Steve Warbis said in a written report that Perez and his 35-year-old roommate were fighting Monday around 9 a.m. when witnesses heard gunshots. Warbis said Perez left the apartment and walked toward the parking lot as the other man followed him, wearing only a bathrobe, and asking “How could you do this to me?”

Witnesses later told police the suspect went around the front of a vehicle and fired about three shots at the man, who died at the scene. The Snohomish County medical examiner’s office did not identify the man.

Witnesses reported seeing a man in a plaid coat, with a black-and-silver handgun running from the scene.

The Lake Stevens Police Department said they arrested Perez that night, who reportedly told officers he had a gun on him but was not sure which pocket. Authorities said officers found a .40-caliber pistol, drugs and other drug paraphernalia.