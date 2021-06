“I have always been drawn to that weird place where nature and industry meet,” says filmmaker David Gordon Green, describing his childhood growing up in Arkansas and East Texas, where he spent time exploring “rusted-out old buildings where a tree was growing through the floor and vines were covering the dilapidated brick.” His Hollywood success as director of The Sitter, Pineapple Express, Joe, and the 2019 remake of Halloween, among other TV and film projects, didn’t inspire him to live in Los Angeles; instead, he based himself in Charleston, South Carolina. But he had long wanted the perfect New York City place, and when he found this 1,250-square-foot loft that hadn’t been touched in 35 years, he had a “tornado of ideas” for how to remake it. He signed on with designer Joseph Lembo, who had experience with the building and shares a love of film, to collaborate with him.