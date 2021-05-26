Masks can soon come off for vaccinated employees, Murphy says

Residents of New Jersey, Massachusetts and Connecticut will face the highest tax burdens over a lifetime, according to a new study. Those living in New Jersey will pay on average a grand total of $931,698, well above the $827,185 for Massachusetts residents and $805,213 for Connecticut. Nationwide, Americans will pay $525,037 over their lives, which includes taxes on income, property, cars and retail spending, according to the study from financial technology company Self.