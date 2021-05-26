Masks can soon come off for vaccinated employees, Murphy says
TRENTON — Fully vaccinated employees can soon begin taking their masks off at work. Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday announced the signing of an executive order allowing employers to let employees forgo masks and social distancing as long as they can verify they’re vaccinated. The order, which will go into effect June 4, also will rescind the requirement for employers to accommodate remote working arrangements and to reduce on-site staff to the minimal number necessary.pressofatlanticcity.com