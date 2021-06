The week has been, for the most part, business as usual for Ole Miss baseball. Of course, there’s a Mike Bianco-sized elephant in the room. As first reported by the Ole Miss Spirit on Friday, the long-time Rebel head coach, whose team recently wrapped a 45-win season, the fourth most wins in school history, is one of the two top candidates, along with ECU’s Cliff Godwin, for the LSU job vacated by Paul Mainieri.