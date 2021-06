HERNDON, Va. (PRWEB) June 02, 2021. Akima today announced that its subsidiary, Sunik, has been awarded a contract to support the U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) J4 and Special Operations Forces Acquisition Technology and Logistics (SOF AT&L) with the implementation and maintenance of the Defense Property Accountability System (DPAS) Warehouse, Maintenance & Utilization (M&U), Registry, Property Accountability, Force Management, and Materiel Management modules across all Special Operation Forces’ (SOF) supply support activities. The estimated value of the contract is $23.9 million over five years if all options are exercised.