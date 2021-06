The Utah Jazz are hosting the Los Angeles Clippers at the Vivint Arena in Utah on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at 22:00 ET in Game 5 of this Western Semifinal between the first and fifth best squads of the conference this year. The Clippers came back in the series and won both home games after losing their first two on the road. Both teams are now tied 2-2 wins as the series moves once again back in Utah for Game 5 and they are looking for a decisive 3rd win that will bring them one step close of the conference Finals, where the Phoenix Suns are waiting after sweeping the Denver Nuggets in the other semifinal.