Abington Township, PA

Storm comes before the rain as North Penn tops Abington in district second round

By Andrew Robinson arobinson@montgomerynews.com @ADRobinson3
Reporter
 23 days ago

ABINGTON >> Mike Lennon had never won a game while sitting on a bus prior to Wednesday. The North Penn left-handed pitcher was crammed in the cozy confines of bus No. 28 with the rest of his teammates as they waited out a sudden and strong wall of rain that had paused their District 1 6A second round playoff game at Abington midway through the seventh inning. Despite the best efforts of Abington's coaching staff to salvage the field, conditions and accumulating lightning delays prompted the game to be called as it stood after six innings.

