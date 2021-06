Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AEO. Citigroup lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.63.