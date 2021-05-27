Cancel
Greenport, NY

North Fork Seafood opens market below Anker restaurant in Greenport

By Felicia LaLomia
northforker.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re a part of the fishing community on the North Fork, then you know Jermaine Owens and his partner in life and business, Danielle Cullen. The two have run North Fork Seafood since February of 2020, a seafood delivery service that sells fish from local fisherman to restaurants and individuals. Now they are opening what they are calling a seafood kiosk in the space below Anker restaurant in Greenport, allowing customers to have direct access to their fish.

City
Greenport, NY
City
Southold, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Food Drink#Shelter Island Seafood#North Fork Seafood Llc
