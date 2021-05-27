Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Do not give this fat jelly donut coot any clicks or any $$$.

tigernet.com
 2021-05-27

Just 5 RAs and it goes to Quarantine. Dang. And I click on the TD and it gives him a TU? WTheck?. So I'm going back and TDing his older posts to make up for it, and it does it again. TNet is broken. Message was edited by: tiger_swimmer®

www.tigernet.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Donut#Coot#Jelly#Tnet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pets
Related
Petsmumsnet.com

Wax melts - any recommendations?

That's a request I've never had before haha! I can certainly look in to it and see if it exists. Haha I'm probably just weird but I always check for it when I find new wax sites 😂 never found it yet. Add message | Report | See all. alienbump...
Restaurantshoustonnewmedia.org

Any places that do coffee flights?

Source: https://www.reddit.com/r/houston/comments/nylf51/any_places_that_do_coffee_flights/ Author: /u/sqawberry at Houston, TX. I went to the Starbucks Roastery before, where they had cold brew flights and espresso flights. I was wondering if there is a local coffee shop in Houston that does something similar?
Food & Drinksckbw.ca

Have Any Lobster Yesterday?

Yesterday (Tuesday) was National Lobster Day. I didn’t have any for two reasons – one – the price and secondly, I love lobster but lobster doesn’t love me. However, I’ve been known to have the meat from a claw from a small lobster on a dinner roll and then suffer the consequences.
Interior Design405magazine.com

Decor for Any Occasion

For a lot of people, a table set with candles is reserved for special occasions: birthday parties or anniversaries, romantic dinners or some kind of celebration. I was recently reminded of how silly it is to save the things that bring us warmth and beauty for special occasions only. Venturing...
TV & Videosjugcountry.com

Do you have any memories before the age of 3?

The show OPEN… memories… 7-11… we’re off the air… and ticket give-aways!. Weeds… hemlock… getting old… the heat… dogs… and Tyler wins Hollywood Hitz!…. Camping… whales… life after 30… our two winners… and personalized T&B greetings!…. Posted June 14, 2021. Have you ever been arrested?. The show OPEN… arrests… our...
Real Estatemumsnet.com

Any weird and wonderful houses

Strange request but sometimes I see weird and wonderful houses posted here which have the most amazing decor or strange features. I want to do some writing with my year 6 class and I’d like us to become estate agents for the most unique houses on the market. So if you’ve any great ones post them here!
LifestylePosted by
9&10 News

Picnics To Fit Any Occassion!

Got a fun event coming up? Want a cool experience that you’ll never forget?. Consider TC Picnic Co. — an unforgettable experience where all the work is done for you, you just have to show up!. This luxury premium, pop-up picnic experience allows you to pick your theme and destination....
Books & Literaturedownpour.com

Any Way the Wind Blows

We love books, and we believe that you should be able to enjoy your favorite book whenever, wherever, or whatever you are doing. Audiobooks allow that freedom.
Houston, TXhoustonnewmedia.org

TNR cat—any experience?

Source: https://www.reddit.com/r/houston/comments/o5eczz/tnr_catany_experience/ Author: /u/Kittyslala at Houston, TX. I care for a stray cat and want to get her fixed before she has another litter. I reached out to HOPE who assigned me to All Cats Vet Clinic to get her spayed, but after reading the reviews I am VERY wary of taking her there. Does anyone know of any similar programs that you’ve had great experience with? I may just take her to my own vet, but that’s like $600 for a spay. A cheaper option is preferable, but I don’t want to take her somewhere that will treat her like trash. Thank you for any and all advice!
Weight Lossdearborn.org

A simple way to burn fat in 30 minutes without any effort

Many people make great efforts to lose weight, without taking into account that there are some simple operations that may help them lose weight and do not require great efforts. A new study carried out at Loughborough University revealed a simple way to lose weight and burn fat effectively, all...
Lifestylebinews.org

Interesting Gifts for Any Occasion

We all have events to attend to and gifts to give. If you find yourself a bit lost on what to do, here are three options you could try. A wedding is arguably the most important event in a person’s life. There are several reasons for this. First, it represents...
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Re: I actually own that lol, small world.

Just look for the one with the Clemson sticker on…. This reminds me of that time me and my two best mates at Clemson decided to drive down to Miami for spring break. Oh, the time we had. We met a man on the beach at 2 am drinking from a paper bag. He had long dreadlocks and told us about the time a rich older gentlemen paid him 2k to watch him “perform” on his wife at a nearby hotel. Well, one thing led to another and pretty soon we rolled a cone fit for Willy. Anyway, one of my buddies, he was from Michigan, didn’t fair so well and ended up in Denny’s with his pants nowhere to be found. They didn’t call the cops because he was so amiable. We finally found him and had a good laugh over three “moons over Mihami” combos.
Food & Drinkstigernet.com

Re: I BETCHA a vinegar pie that the guy that tested the NC State

Sadly that's probably true. Knowing what we know today... No reason these protocols should still be in place. Re: I BETCHA a vinegar pie that the guy that tested the NC State. With what’s come out just in the last week about who all had their dirty little hands in this COVID shakedown from the start, imagine if 99% of MSM who refuse to do any actual investigative journalism started looking into what all was already known and who was funding it .