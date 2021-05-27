Crawford Softball Drops Series Opener 3-1 Against Italy

The Washington Nationals were expected to send Joe Ross to the mound in today's series opener against the New York Mets, but instead pivoted to Erick Fedde to make the start. The Nationals are -115 moneyline favorites, per BettingPros consensus odds. The Mets have been underdogs in just 16 of their 34 road games, and are 7-9 in that spot this year. Conversely, the Nationals are 14-9 as home favorites, A couple of trends point to the under of nine runs in this series opener, as the under is 4-0-1 in Erick Fedde's last five starts as a favorite, and 7-0 in Washington's last seven games following an off day. The Mets counter with Joey Lucchesi (1-4, 5.18 ERA), who has pitched to a 1.56 ERA over his last four starts.