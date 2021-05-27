Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Crawford Softball Drops Series Opener 3-1 Against Italy

By Matt Roberts
fox44news.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleWHITNEY — The Crawford Lady Pirates came up short in game one of their Regional Final series with Italy, 3-1 on Wednesday night in Whitney. Crawford will look to keep their season alive Thursday in game two back out at Whitney.

www.fox44news.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game One#Pirates#Whitney
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Softball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBchatsports.com

Marlins Drop Braves 4-3 In Series Opener

When the Atlanta Braves walked off the field for the 61st time in 2020, it was euphoric. Freddie Freeman had just delivered a walk-off single in game one of the wild card round against the Cincinnati Reds, putting the Braves within a win of their first playoff series victory in 19 years. It was euphoric, the kind of thing that makes you fall in love with baseball all over again.
Sissonville, WVwvgazettemail.com

Prep softball: Sissonville gets past Scott 4-1 in regional opener

MADISON — Sissonville took game one of the Class AA Region 4 championship series Monday evening, as it went on the road and defeated Scott 4-1. The Indians (18-4) are now one game away from advancing to next week’s state tournament as they will return home to play Game 2 on Tuesday, in what will be an elimination game for the Skyhawks (16-7).
BaseballLaredo Morning Times

Tecolotes fall in series opener against Durango

The Tecolotes Dos Laredos let an early lead slip away in their series opener against the Generales de Durango as they lost 10-9 on Tuesday. What held the Tecolotes (8-13) back from clinching a potential victory were two errors that the Generales scored on. Durango scored on a wild pitch in the second inning and on a fielding error in the fourth. If those errors don’t occur, the Tecos likely come away with a win.
MLBPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Yankees fall to Athletics in series opener, 5-3

The Yankees wanted to bring some swagger home, fueled by three consecutive come-from-behind victories and the anticipation of Yankee Stadium’s first full-capacity crowd since the 2019 playoffs. They offered that audience a few thrills, but the comeback magic ran dry. Wandy Peralta surrendered a sixth-inning, three-run homer to Tony Kemp...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates Fall 3-2, Drop Series Opener in Washington

The Pittsburgh Pirates were looking to snap a seven-game skid on Monday night in Washington against the Nationals, but they were unable to muster up enough offensive production to do so. Monday night in the nation’s capital the Pittsburgh Pirates lost by a final score of 3-2. The loss came...
MLBbettingpros.com

Nationals make late pitching change in series opener against the Mets

The Washington Nationals were expected to send Joe Ross to the mound in today's series opener against the New York Mets, but instead pivoted to Erick Fedde to make the start. The Nationals are -115 moneyline favorites, per BettingPros consensus odds. The Mets have been underdogs in just 16 of their 34 road games, and are 7-9 in that spot this year. Conversely, the Nationals are 14-9 as home favorites, A couple of trends point to the under of nine runs in this series opener, as the under is 4-0-1 in Erick Fedde's last five starts as a favorite, and 7-0 in Washington's last seven games following an off day. The Mets counter with Joey Lucchesi (1-4, 5.18 ERA), who has pitched to a 1.56 ERA over his last four starts.
MLBwbut.com

Pirates open series against Cleveland tonight/on WISR

The Pittsburgh Pirates open a three game series with the Cleveland Indians tonight at PNC Park. First pitch is 7:05pm. Pre-game on WISR 680am will begin at 6:40pm. Chad Kuhl will start for the Pirates. The Bucs currently have a 10-game losing streak. They begin the night 23-44 overall. Cleveland...
MLBchatsports.com

Pittsburgh Pirates Fall 3-1 in Series Finale, Swept by Nationals

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 16: Chase De Jong #37 of the Pittsburgh Pirates pitches against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park on June 16, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images) Following Wednesday afternoon’s loss the Pittsburgh Pirates have now lost 10 games in...
Mankato, MNnorthwoodsleague.com

MoonDogs Hold On to Open Series Against Honkers with Win

MANKATO, Minn. – The Mankato MoonDogs (11-6) took another game from the Rochester Honkers (5-10), Saturday at ISG Field. The MoonDogs prevailed to win 8-6 over the Honkers. Matt Higgins (Bellarmine) was named the Hilton Garden Inn Player of the Game following his 4-for-3 evening which featured three RBI, a run scored and a walk.
Saint Paul, MNmilb.com

Saints Comeback Falls Short Against I-Cubs, 3-1

ST. PAUL, MN (June 15, 2021) - Pitcher Bryan Sammons didn’t expect to enter the game in the first inning for the St. Paul Saints. When he did, he kept his team in the game. The Saints had a couple of chances late, but couldn’t comeback on the Iowa Cubs, losing 3-1 on Tuesday night at CHS Field in front of 5,230.
Kalamazoo, MInorthwoodsleague.com

Growlers Drop Series Opener to Rafters

KALAMAZOO, MI — The Kalamazoo Growlers started their brief two game home stand against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters with a loss on Thursday, 13-2. What was a close game early quickly turned on its head at Homer Stryker Field. The Rafters led 2-0 early, before a 2-run double by EJ Exposito doubled Wisconsin Rapids’ lead. The hit came on a ball that many at Homer Stryker believed to be foul. Ultimately, it was ruled fair and upheld.
MLBWJAC TV

Bell homers against former team, Nats drop Pirates 3-1

WASHINGTON -- Paolo Espino got his first major league win at age 34, Josh Bell hit a two-run homer and the Washington Nationals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-1 for a three-game sweep. Espino allowed three hits in five scoreless innings. He struck out two, walked none and threw 39 of...
BaseballAugusta Free Press

Flying Squirrels drop series opener at Somerset, 10-1

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. A plethora of multi-run innings pushed the Somerset Patriots to a 10-1 victory over the Richmond Flying Squirrels Tuesday night at TD Bank Ballpark. In the first ever game played against the Patriots (23-13), the Flying Squirrels (21-16) struck out a season-high...
Ritchie County, WVParkersburg News & Sentinel

Ritchie softball opens state tournament against Midland Trail

PARKERSBURG — The top two programs in the Little Kanawha Conference — league champion Wahama and runner-up Ritchie County — will represent the Mid-Ohio Valley in the Class A state tournament when action gets underway on Tuesday at Craft Field inside South Charleston’s Little Creek Park. The 21-5 Rebels of...
Idaho Falls, IDIdaho8.com

Chukars take series opener against Missoula

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Chukars came back from an early four-run deficit to beat the Missoula Paddleheads 16-8. Jake Binder threw 6 and 2/3rds and struck out four batters. Webb Little registered four RBI in the win. It was Pride Night at Melaleuca Field. The Chukars...
Buchanan, MIWNDU

Buchanan Softball drops state final title game, 2-1

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Buchanan Softball lost in its first-ever appearance in the state final game, 2-1 to No. 2 Richmond. Freshman Hailee Kara got things started for the Bucks with a homerun that bounced off the foul pole in the bottom of the second inning. “It’s really disappointing,...