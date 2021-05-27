Cancel
NHL

Andrew Mangiapane makes bold Team Canada debut

By FlamesNation
chatsports.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalgary Flames forward Andrew Mangiapane emerged from a six-day travel quarantine and made his presence known on Latvian ice on Wednesday. After wrapping up the regular season with the Flames, Mangiapane hopped on a plane the following day to represent his home country for the first time in his hockey career. In his first game for Team Canada, he found his way on the scoresheet to help the team achieve a 4-2 victory over Norway at the IIHF World Championship.

