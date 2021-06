Munson Prime steakhouse in Junction City was destroyed by fire in February. An investigation by multiple agencies and department could not determine the cause of the fire. According to owner Deanna Munson, the cause is being listed as undetermined. "After all of their refined levels of investigation looking into the various aspects that will cause a fire or building to burn there was nothing to show positive that caused it in the line in any of the electrical, any of the equipment and that sort of thing." Munson added at some point you make a determination that the fire destruction was so complete the cause could not be determined."