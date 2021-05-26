Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis offers fireworks this year but no three-day fair

By Leslie Taylor
kjluradio.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFourth of July festivities will take place this year on the St. Louis riverfront, but in a scaled back version. Organizers announced Wednesday that the traditional three-day event has been cancelled until next year. But a fireworks display will take place, bigger than ever before. The display usually launches from one barge and lasts about 15 minutes. But this year’s display will launch from three barges and last up to 30 minutes.

www.kjluradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Society
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fireworks#Launches#July Festivities#July Parade#Organizers#Kiener Plaza
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

St. Louis deemed a popular city for aspiring artists

If you identify as an artist — and let's face it, who among us doesn't? — then St. Louis is a good place to be. When it comes to the best habitats for humanities-inclined folks, our fair burg made the top 10, No. 9 to be exact, in a list from Rent.com.
Saint Louis, MOexplorestlouis.com

Memorial Day Weekend 2021 in St. Louis

Ready to celebrate the kickoff to summer? Memorial Day weekend is May 28-31, 2021 and St. Louis has lots of things to do over the extended weekend. Enjoy activities including live music, must-see museum exhibitions, outdoor activities, family-friendly fun and much more. Venture into our diverse neighborhoods where you can...
Saint Louis, MOKMOV

Salt + Smoke opens in Ballpark Village

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis' favorite Salt + Smoke has opened its new location in the heart of Ballpark Village. The location is located at the corner of Clark and Broadway, on the ground and second floors of One Cardinal Way. The rooftop party deck gives fans a great view into Busch Stadium. The restaurant can seat more than 300 people between the first and second floors.
Saint Louis, MOstlpublicradio.org

Monday: Chesterfield-Based Company Brings New Parking Technology To Kirkwood

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. Chesterfield based tech company, Fybr, has installed 275 wireless parking sensors in downtown Kirkwood.tarting this week, residents and visitors will be able to access real time parking availability via the mobile app, Park Kirkwood.
Saint Louis, MOKMBC.com

Budweiser celebrates American pride with new cans that raises money for Folds of Honor

ST. LOUIS — Budweiser announced Monday that it’s “celebrating American pride all summer long” with the release of a new patriotic-themed line of cans. What makes the celebration even more patriotic is that $1 from every case sold from May 31 through July 4 will benefit Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen or disabled service members.
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis American

Sylvester Brown, Jr. to continue as Deaconess COVID fellow

Veteran journalist Sylvester Brown, Jr.’s St. Louis American COVID fellowship has been extended by the Deaconess Foundation for an additional year. The funds are awarded from Deaconess Foundation’s Responsive Grant program to continue support for the St. Louis American’s COVID-19 Fellow narrative advocacy coverage. The COVID-19 Equitable Relief and Recovery Fund (ERRF) grants were designed to support Black-led organizational capacity to respond to community needs during the pandemic. Brown is a former columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, and among the most respected writers and journalists in the St. Louis region.
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Cinema St. Louis announces the winners of the seventh Cinema at Citygarden juried competition

Cinema St. Louis announces the winners of the seventh Cinema at Citygarden juried competition. Cinema at Citygarden – a biennial program organized by Cinema St. Louis (CSL) and funded by the Gateway Foundation – is pleased to announce the winners of its seventh juried competition. The competition was open to St. Louis-area filmmakers. Participants created short works that incorporated Nature as a key element.
Saint Louis, MOKMOV

SLU Hospital treats its first responders for EMS Week

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A celebration was held for the first people to arrive in time for those in need. This week is EMS Week and to celebrate, SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital held a barbecue for employees at Tower Grove Park. It's one way to show how much their work is appreciated.
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
5 On Your Side

4 job fairs and thousands of jobs up for grabs this week

ST. LOUIS — In this week's Career Central, St. Louis area residents looking for work have their pick of four different job fairs. More than 1,000 positions are up for grabs at a jobnewsusa.com job fair this Thursday, May 20. Clarkson Eyecare, FedEx Ground and Drury Hotels are just some of the dozens of companies that have immediate hiring needs.
Saint Louis, MOSpringfield Business Journal

St. Louis lifts mask requirements

The city and county of St. Louis on Friday lifted coronavirus face mask requirements. Masks continue to be recommended for people who have not been fully vaccinated. Mayor Tishaura Jones said the city's vaccination rate is roughly 38%.