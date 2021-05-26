St. Louis offers fireworks this year but no three-day fair
Fourth of July festivities will take place this year on the St. Louis riverfront, but in a scaled back version. Organizers announced Wednesday that the traditional three-day event has been cancelled until next year. But a fireworks display will take place, bigger than ever before. The display usually launches from one barge and lasts about 15 minutes. But this year’s display will launch from three barges and last up to 30 minutes.www.kjluradio.com