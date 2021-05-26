The Medicaid 23 hold virtual service, call to action in response to state's refusal to expand Medicaid

The group known as the Medicaid 23 is speaking out against the state’s failure to expand Medicaid. The group, made up of many clergy members and members of Missouri Faith Voices, held a virtual Service of Lament Tuesday that also served as a call to action. The group earned its after 23 of them were arrested on trespassing charges after staging a protest in the Capitol in 2014 over the state’s refusal to expand Medicaid.