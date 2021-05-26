Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

The Medicaid 23 hold virtual service, call to action in response to state's refusal to expand Medicaid

By Gloria Enloe
kjluradio.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe group known as the Medicaid 23 is speaking out against the state’s failure to expand Medicaid. The group, made up of many clergy members and members of Missouri Faith Voices, held a virtual Service of Lament Tuesday that also served as a call to action. The group earned its after 23 of them were arrested on trespassing charges after staging a protest in the Capitol in 2014 over the state’s refusal to expand Medicaid.

www.kjluradio.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Parson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicaid#Call To Action#Legislature#Missouri Faith Voices#Missourians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Politics
News Break
Constitution
Related
Missouri StatePosted by
Missouri Independent

Will Missouri expand Medicaid? Lawsuit heads to trial today to answer that question

Backers of Medicaid expansion want the courts to find that lawmakers “hide elephants in mouseholes” and order the state to allow 275,000 people to enroll in the public healthcare system, attorneys for the state will argue today in Cole County Circuit Court. That is not so, respond the attorneys for the three people suing on […] The post Will Missouri expand Medicaid? Lawsuit heads to trial today to answer that question appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Healthusf.edu

Autism Provider Challenges State Over Medicaid Verification System

The state’s largest provider of autism services has filed an administrative complaint against the Medicaid program, alleging that an electronic visit-verification system being tested in eight Southeast Florida counties is a roadblock to reimbursement and an overstep by the Agency for Health Care Administration. Stuart-based Positive Behavior Support alleges that...
Missouri Statekhqa.com

Missouri judge: Medicaid expansion unconstitutional

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri judge has found that a voter-approved ballot measure to expand Medicaid is unconstitutional. Cole County Circuit Court Judge Jon Beetem on Wednesday said the amendment unconstitutionally sought to force lawmakers to set aside money for the expansion. Under the Constitution, lawmakers can't be...
EconomyDaily Corinthian

State reaches settlement with Medicaid contractor over benefits

Mississippi has reached a $55.5 million settlement agreement with Centene, the 24th largest corporation in the United States, amid an investigation into whether the state’s largest Medicaid contractor was overcharging for pharmacy benefits. Centene also has reached a separate $88.3 million settlement with the state of Ohio. The company has...
HealthCleburne County Sun-Times

State seeks approval for Medicaid expansion

State Medicaid officials are asking the federal government for approval of ARHOME, the newest version of Medicaid expansion. They anticipate a decision in November or December. ARHOME will replace the current version of Medicaid expansion called Arkansas Works, which expires December 31. ARHOME stands for Arkansas Health and Opportunity for...
Florida Statebeckershospitalreview.com

Florida Autism services provider files complaint against Medicaid claims failures

Florida's largest autism services provider filed a complaint against the state's Medicaid program, alleging the new electronic visit-verification system being tested across eight counties is failing. Stuart-based Positive Behavior Support claimed the piloted system, or someone with access to it, is altering submitted behavior-analysis claims, rendering them invalid and resulting...
Reno, NVKOLO TV Reno

Medicaid to offer doula services for giving birth

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Laundry dries in the sun on Carah Solemsaas’s deck. It’s all baby clothes That’s because Carah is a new mom. At 25, she welcomed her baby Kaya about one month ago. She couldn’t have done it without the Medicaid program and a doula option. “When you...
Missouri StateNPR

Battle To Expand Medicaid In Missouri Heads To Court

Missourians voted to expand access to health care to roughly 275,000 people in the state via Medicaid. The issue is now in court with state Republicans saying it's not up to voters to decide. LULU GARCIA-NAVARRO, HOST:. A historic legal battle is underway in Missouri, whether the state legislature can...
HealthWRAL

Editorial: Expanding Medicaid can actually cut state-funded spending

The following is the opinion of Capitol Broadcasting Company. New federal laws mean North Carolina taxpayers will save $500 million by expanding Medicaid. Is there a reason to be against that?. Expanding access to health care to more than a half-million North Carolinians is the right thing to do. Not...
Missouri Stateharrisondaily.com

Trial over Missouri's refusal to expand Medicaid to begin

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The court trial over Missouri officials' refusal to expand Medicaid is set to begin Monday. Three low-income woman sued Gov. Mike Parson's administration last month …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
Oklahoma StateKFOR

What you need before applying for Oklahoma’s expanded Medicaid

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It has been one week since open enrollment began for Medicaid expansion in Oklahoma. Officials say there are about 200,000 Oklahomans that qualify for Medicaid expansion, and thousands have already signed up for healthcare benefits. In fact, almost 100,000 Oklahomans have already signed up for Medicaid.
Jefferson City, MOKOMU

Parson calls special session to address Medicaid tax

JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson announced a special session will begin Wednesday at noon to address funding for MO HealthNet. On Monday, Parson set a tight deadline for the Medicaid tax, saying the fiscal year 2022 budget would be cut if not passed. "After laying out the grim reality...
Missouri StateSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Missouri has money and mandate to expand Medicaid

Regarding the editorial “After refusing Medicaid expansion, Missouri Republicans now endanger the whole program.” (June 10): The Missouri Legislature rejected funding for Medicaid expansion against the wishes of voters, citing financial concerns; however, these concerns are not grounded in fact. According to Gov. Mike Parson’s budget, the proposed $130 million for Medicaid expansion amounts to just $20 in additional spending per Missourian. In 2019, the Center for Health Economics and Policy at Washington University projected that the actual cost would likely be far lower, stating “expansion of Medicaid in Missouri is close to budget neutrality and actually has an estimated savings of $39 million.” This is because the federal government’s cost matching ratio will rise to 90% from 65% should expansion take place.