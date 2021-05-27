Cancel
PRECIOUS-Gold eases off 4-1/2-month peak as dollar, yields rebound

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 May 27

May 27 (Reuters) - Gold prices eased on Thursday after hitting a 4-1/2-month high in the previous session, hurt by an uptick in the U.S. dollar and bond yields, while investors awaited key economic readings out of the United States. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,892.42 per ounce by 0100 GMT, after hitting its highest since Jan.8 at $1,912.50 on Wednesday. * U.S. gold futures declined 0.4% to $1,894 per ounce. * The dollar index was up 0.1% against rivals, moving further away from a 4-1/2-month low hit earlier this week and making gold more expensive for other currency holders. * Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields rose to 1.58%, increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold. * On Wednesday, Fed vice chair for supervision Randal Quarles said he was prepared to open talks on reducing the central bank's emergency support measures, only to also stress the need to remain patient. * Federal Reserve officials have downplayed rising price pressures and affirmed their support to keep monetary policy accommodative for some time. * Market participants now await key U.S. economic data, including gross domestic product, jobless claims and consumer spending. * South Korea's central bank kept monetary policy unchanged on Thursday as a surge in coronavirus cases threatened an export-led economic recovery. * The European Central Bank should not reduce the pace of asset purchases from next month, ECB board member Fabio Panetta said on Wednesday, joining a growing chorus of policymakers calling for continued stimulus. * SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.2% to 1,044.08 tonnes on Wednesday from 1,046.12 tonnes on Tuesday. * Palladium fell 0.2% to $2,739.71 per ounce, silver slipped 0.4% to $27.59 and platinum dipped 0.7% to $1,183.59. (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

JGB yields slip in tandem with Treasuries while BOJ extends stimulus

TOKYO, June 18 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) yields slid on Friday, tracking an overnight retreat in U.S. Treasury yields, while the Bank of Japan announced an extension of its pandemic-relief programme. The 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis points to 0.055%, while the 20-year JGB yield declined 1.5...
US stocks lower after Fed official sees rate hikes in 2022

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times AlertMe. Stocks were broadly lower Friday after a Federal Reserve official said that the nation’s central bank might need to raise interest rates as early as next year, sooner than the Fed’s latest estimate of possible rate increases in 2023.
PRECIOUS-Gold regains some ground, but set for worst week in 9 months

* Gold uptick likely temporary given dollar strength -analyst. * Silver, platinum and palladium also recover (Adds comment, updates prices) June 18 (Reuters) - Gold rose 1% on Friday as a pause in the dollar’s rally helped it claw back some ground from sharp losses driven by the U.S. Federal Reserve’s hawkish tilt.
Gold Prices May Bounce as Markets Digest Fed Policy Pivot

Gold prices badly beaten following FOMC policy pivot. Flattened yield curve hints scope for rate hikes limited. Near-term rise from support may probe above 1800/oz. Gold prices idled in Asia-Pacific trade, licking their wounds after another day of brutal selling in the wake of this week’s momentous Federal Reserve monetary policy announcement. The US central bank signaled a sooner rise in interest rates than was previously expected, which seemingly implied that scaling back QE asset purchases may happen on an accelerated timeline.
Gold Rebounds But Set For Weekly Loss

Gold prices rose more than 1 percent on Friday as the dollar rally paused and benchmark Treasury yields slid below 1.5 percent to reach levels seen going into the Fed meeting earlier in the week. Spot gold climbed 1.1 percent to $1,792.55 per ounce, but was down more than 4...
TREASURIES-U.S. Treasury yield curve flattens as Fed seen more proactive on inflation

(Updates prices) By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, June 18 (Reuters) - Long-dated U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday and the yield curve continued to flatten as market participants bet that the Federal Reserve will act sooner to clamp down on inflation pressures if they persist. The Fed surprised markets on Wednesday when it said that policymakers are forecasting two interest rate hikes in 2023. The statement pushed up two-year and five-year yields, which are the most sensitive to rate changes. Long-dated yields, however, have since dropped, led by declines in 30-year bond yields. Analysts say that many investors are unwinding trades that were betting on higher inflation as the U.S. central bank indicates it will not let price pressures surge as high as some were fearing. “It does seem as though the market has now shifted its view that the Fed’s going to let inflation run wild, to the Fed’s basically going to kill inflation in the cradle,” said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York, adding that "the truth is probably somewhere in the middle." “They are trying to reinforce their control of the narrative. I don’t think they want the narrative to be that the Fed is behind the curve on inflation,” Goldberg said. Yields jumped on Friday after St. Louis Federal Reserve bank President James Bullard said he thinks rate increases will begin next year as inflation rises faster than expected. "We were expecting a good year, a good reopening, but this is a bigger year than we were expecting, more inflation than we were expecting, and I think it's natural that we've tilted a little bit more hawkish here to contain inflationary pressures," Bullard said. Two-year yields rose to 0.2581% after touching 0.284% earlier in the day, which was the highest since April 2020. Five-year yields dipped to 0.8779% after earlier hitting 0.962%, which was the highest since April 5. Bullard's comments "are confirmation on the shift at the Fed, which is now more concerned about upside inflationary pressures," Citigroup analysts Calvin Tse and Kiranpal Singh said in a report on Friday. The yield curve continued to flatten after Bullard's comments. The curve between five-year and 30-year bonds has seen the largest move, flattening to 111 basis points, the smallest yield gap since September. It has flattened from 140 basis points before the Fed statement. Analysts say the move is being exaggerated by investors unwinding crowded trades betting on curve steepening. "We think it’s possible long-end steepeners were being used as a positive carry way of positioning for higher yields, especially with the expected Fed liftoff date nearly two years away, and the unwinds of those positions added flattening pressure," analysts at JPMorgan said in a report on Thursday. The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes flattened to 122 basis points on Friday, the flattest since February. Benchmark 10-year notes were last at 1.445%. JPMorgan analysts are maintaining a short recommendation on 10-year notes, adding that they think the first rate hike will not be until the second half of 2023 and that they “expect policy will remain accommodative for some time following liftoff.” The fed funds futures market is pricing for rate hikes to begin in February 2023. The cost of borrowing Treasuries in the overnight repurchase agreement market (repo) was at 6 basis points on Friday. It has risen since the Fed on Wednesday raised the interest rate it pays banks on reserves by five basis points to 0.15%, and the rate it pays on overnight reverse repurchase agreements to 0.05% from zero. The fed funds effective rate rose four basis points on Thursday to 10 basis points, the highest since August 2020. Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.04 0.0406 0.003 Six-month bills 0.0525 0.0532 0.002 Two-year note 99-190/256 0.2581 0.045 Three-year note 99-86/256 0.4744 0.042 Five-year note 99-98/256 0.8779 -0.001 Seven-year note 100-60/256 1.2147 -0.040 10-year note 101-168/256 1.4448 -0.066 20-year bond 104-128/256 1.9754 -0.070 30-year bond 107-212/256 2.0247 -0.076 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) GooU.S. 2-year dollar swap 6.25 -1.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 7.75 -1.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 5.00 -1.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -4.25 -0.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -31.00 -1.50 spread (Reporting by David Randall Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
10-Year Treasury Yield Ebbs Lower as Investors Take in Fed Policy Update

Long-term U.S. Treasury yields ebbed lower on Friday as investors continued to take in the Federal Reserve's heightened inflation expectations and sooner-than-expected rate hike projections. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 7 basis points to 1.441% at 4:00 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond...
EMERGING MARKETS-Chilean peso leads Latam FX losses as copper prices plunge

* Peru's sol near record low * Mexican, Chilean pesos worst weekly performers * Brazil's real sole weekly gainer (Recasts with Chilean peso, updates prices) By Susan Mathew and Ambar Warrick June 18 (Reuters) - Chile's peso slipped to its lowest level this year, while Mexico's currency hit a 13-week low as hawkish comments from a Federal Reserve official pushed up the dollar and hit commodity markets. The Chilean peso slumped 1.4%, leading losses across Latin America as copper prices headed for their worst week since March 2020. Concerns over Chinese caps on prices also weighed on prices. World no.2 copper producer Peru's sol also slipped 0.9% after hitting a record low of 3.9826 on Thursday, as investors awaited the results of the country's hotly contested presidential elections. Mexico's peso fell 0.9% and extended losses to a sixth straight session - its longest such streak since February. It is set to post its worst week in nine months, and was also the worst performing Latam currency this week along with the Chilean peso, with both units set for a 3.6% loss. The dollar rally got a new lease on life after Federal Reserve official James Bullard said inflation was stronger than anticipated and saw rate increases beginning next year to contain inflation. That, combined with investors positioning for Mexico's central bank meeting next week, was pressuring the peso, said Wilson Ferrarezi, an economist at TS Lombard. Ferrarezi said the Mexican central bank "has been, in relative terms, less hawkish than for instance Brazil's Banco Central. They seem to see the inflationary pressures in Mexico as largely transitory." Brazil's central bank this week sent a strongly hawkish message, pushing the real to one-year highs. On Friday the currency fell 0.8%, but was still the only EM currency among major peers across the board set to mark gains this week. Declining oil prices also weighed on the Mexican peso as well as on fellow crude exporter Colombia's currency, which lost 1.1% Most main stock indexes in Latam slipped, with the MSCI's index of regional stocks falling 0.8%, tracking similar falls on Wall Street indexes. But Brazil's Bovespa was supported by power utility Eletrobras, shares in which surged as much as 10% after a bill on its long-pending privatisation was approved by the Senate overnight. Average yields on Latin American local currency bonds have risen 13 basis points in June as of Thursday's close, compared to a 5 bps rise across all emerging markets, according to data from JPMorgan's GBI-EM index. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1359.69 -0.23 MSCI LatAm 2592.78 -0.82 Brazil Bovespa 128390.52 0.26 Mexico IPC 50326.90 0.25 Chile IPSA 4290.04 -0.93 Argentina MerVal 65252.09 -1.788 Colombia COLCAP 1248.93 0.01 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.0644 -0.79 Mexico peso 20.5920 -0.87 Chile peso 748.05 -1.36 Colombia peso 3766 -1.06 Peru sol 3.9498 -0.86 Argentina peso 95.3700 0.00 (interbank) (Reporting by Susan Mathew and Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Sujata Rao, Alistair Bell and Giles Elgood)
CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar falls for fourth week on Fed 'shock waves'

(Adds dealer quotes and details throughout; updates prices) * Canadian dollar weakens 0.5% against the greenback * Touches its weakest level since April 26 at 1.2480 * New home prices post largest annual rise since November 2006 * Gap between 2- and 10-year rates narrows by 7.4 basis points By Fergal Smith TORONTO, June 18 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to its lowest level in nearly eight weeks against the greenback on Friday and posted its biggest weekly decline since March last year, as the Federal Reserve's more hawkish stance led to short-covering of U.S. dollars. The loonie was trading 0.5% lower at 1.2422 to the greenback, or 80.50 U.S. cents, after earlier touching its weakest level since April 26 at 1.2480. For the week, it was down 2%, after ending lower in the three previous weeks. "We have seen some pretty material short-dollar positions in the market and we have seen traders rushing in to cover those shorts," said Andrew Cherry, head of global markets, HSBC Bank Canada. "The Fed surprised the market on Wednesday, sending some pretty big shock waves through currency and rate markets," Cherry added. On Wednesday, the U.S. central bank signaled interest rate hikes could begin in 2023, sooner than previous guidance of 2024. Canada is a major producer of commodities, including copper and oil, which have benefited from Fed stimulus. Copper was down more than 8% for the week, but oil notched a fourth week of gains after OPEC sources said the producer group expected limited U.S. oil output growth this year. Canada is extending a ban on non-essential travel with the United States and the rest of the world until July 21, officials said, prompting frustration from businesses and U.S. legislators. Domestic data showed new home prices rising in May at an annual rate of 11.3%, the largest increase since November 2006. Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a flatter curve, with the 10-year falling 1.4 basis points to 1.380%. The gap between 2- and 10-year rates narrowed by 7.4 basis points to 92.7 basis points in favor of the longer-dated bond, the smallest spread since Feb. 18. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Andrea Ricci)
Fed-fueled dollar rises as bears make for exits

LONDON, June 18 (Reuters) - The dollar extended its advance against a basket of currencies on Friday, building on the gains logged after the U.S. Federal Reserve earlier this week surprised markets by signaling it would raise interest rates and end emergency bond-buying sooner than expected. The dollar index ,...
Gold Suffers Worst Week in 15 Months After Fed Drama

Investing.com - Gold bulls suffered their worst week since the 2020 Covid outbreak as prices fell almost 6% on the Federal Reserve’s expedited timetable for rate hikes and stimulus tapering. The moves generated fear beyond the necessary which played out well for the yellow metal’s bears. Front-month gold futures on...
Oil gains on OPEC outlook that U.S. output growth will slow

MELBOURNE, June 18 (Reuters) - Oil futures rose on Friday, reversing early losses and set for a fourth week of gains after OPEC sources said the producer group expected limited U.S. oil output growth this year despite rising prices. Officials at the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries got the...
Dollar surges to 2-month high on Fed rate-hike projection

LONDON, June 17 (Reuters) - The dollar jumped on Thursday and hit a two-month high against a basket of currencies, a day after U.S. Federal Reserve officials surprised markets by projecting a hike in interest rates and end to emergency bond-buying sooner than expected. On Wednesday, Fed officials projected an...
European Shares Set To Fall On Hawkish Fed Surprise

(RTTNews) - European stocks may follow global peers lower on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve took the first tentative steps to eventual normalization of its ultra-accommodative monetary policy. After keeping interest rates steady, the Fed indicated it expects to start raising interest rates in 2023, earlier than previously forecast.
Global stocks drop after Fed signals tighter monetary policy

Global stocks and crude oil dropped after the Federal Reserve signalled tighter monetary policy could come earlier than expected, with the US central bank forecasting significantly higher inflation this year. Japan’s Topix index fell 0.6 per cent and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 shed 0.3 per cent in Asia-Pacific trading on Thursday....