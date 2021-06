Almost every single smartphone user would have WhatsApp downloaded to their device, and it is the number one source of voice, text, and video communication with your near and dear. But do you know that you could do more than mere chat over texts and video calls with your friends? Yes, we love playing on our mobile phone, but will not have enough space to download many games and keep playing them. What if you can play games on your WhatsApp? That too with your friends? It sounds interesting, right, and it can also be an excellent source to enhance your social interaction during the covid lockdown and help you have some fun time with your friends.