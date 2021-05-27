Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

UPDATE 4-S.Korea readies monetary tightening as outlook improves

By Cynthia Kim
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 23 days ago

* All 26 analysts surveyed saw BOK keeping rates steady at 0.50%

* Analysts see rate hikes from 2022

* BOK sees economy logging fastest expansion in over a decade

* Inflation outlook for 2021 raised to 1.8% vs 1.3% before (Recasts after Governor Lee’s news conference)

SEOUL, May 27 (Reuters) - South Korea’s central bank upgraded its economic outlook and projected high consumer inflation, signaling an eventual tilt towards tightening to end its run of pandemic era record-low interest rates.

Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol said the bank is preparing to pull back on the extraordinary stimulus extended during the pandemic in the face of accelerating inflation and a build-up of dangerous imbalances.

“Going forward, I can’t be precise about the timing but adjusting monetary policy in an orderly manner would be an important task as macroeconomic environment and financial stability conditions change,” Lee said in a news conference.

The central bank earlier on Thursday kept its base rate at a historic low of 0.50%, as widely expected.

The BOK now sees Asia’s fourth-largest economy logging the fastest annual growth this year since 2010 and has upgraded its outlook to 4.0% from the 3.0% projected in February.

Consumer inflation is seen at 1.8%, up from the earlier 1.3% projection.

South Korea’s new talk of tightening comes as central banks in New Zealand, UK and Norway also raise the prospects of moves away from emergency monetary settings.

The BOK, like its counterparts worldwide, faces the critical question of when to withdraw loose monetary policy as inflation expectations grow.

The Bank of Canada last month became the first major central bank to pull back extraordinary stimulus launched during the pandemic, a move followed by Iceland last week.

Hawkish views from the BOK prompted investors to place bets on higher rates earlier on Thursday, although Governor Lee’s confirmation that there were no dissenting votes on the rate decision prompted some tempering of those expectations.

“Investors were waiting for a faster-than-expected rate hike but it now looks like (the BOK) will more likely hold rates for the rest of the year and see how situations develop,” said Paik Yoon-min, fixed-income analyst at Kyobo Securities, who sees the BOK raising interest rates in the second half of 2022.

Asked if the BOK could raise interest rates before the U.S. Federal Reserve tightens, Governor Lee said “it’s more appropriate to make monetary policy decisions based on local economic conditions.”

The central bank sees the stronger recovery powered by stellar chip exports and better consumption, while the government’s 15 trillion won ($13.41 billion) extra budget will also boost growth by up to 0.2 percentage points.

President Moon Jae-in this month said the economy could expand more than 4% this year and vowed to boost spending if needed to increase jobs, as the country struggles with hundreds of new coronavirus cases daily.

Despite the pandemic challenges, South Korea’s economy is still heating up with April exports surging at their sharpest pace in more than a decade, while consumer inflation accelerated to a near-four year high driven by higher energy and food costs.

Most analysts in a Reuters poll see the BOK raising rates at least once in 2022.

Reuters

Reuters

133K+
Followers
161K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Interest Rates#Bank Of Korea#The Bank Of Canada#Hawkish#Kyobo Securities#The U S Federal Reserve
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
Place
Asia
Country
South Korea
Country
Norway
News Break
Economy
Related
EconomyFXStreet.com

Italy's Draghi: Case for monetary and fiscal expansion remains compelling

"The protracted economic uncertainty means that the case for monetary and fiscal expansion remains compelling," Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Friday, as reported by Reuters. "Additional effort is required to overcome the impact of the health crisis on societies and employment." "With higher levels of economic activity than...
BusinessForexTV.com

Japanese Yen Appreciates On Continued Fed Tightening Concerns

The Japanese yen drifted higher against its major rivals during the European session on Friday, as investors digested the U.S. Federal Reserve’s hawkish shift in monetary policy, signaling earlier rate hikes and winding down of the bond purchase program to rein in inflationary pressures. The Fed penciled in two potential...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Fitch raises UK outlook on economic resilience to pandemic shock

June 18 (Reuters) - Rating agency Fitch raised Britain's outlook to 'stable' from 'negative' on Friday, saying macroeconomic, labour market and fiscal outturns since the start of 2021 showed the economy was more resilient to the impact of the pandemic shock. "The roll-out of the UK's coronavirus vaccination programme has...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

Fed-fueled dollar rises as bears make for exits

LONDON, June 18 (Reuters) - The dollar extended its advance against a basket of currencies on Friday, building on the gains logged after the U.S. Federal Reserve earlier this week surprised markets by signaling it would raise interest rates and end emergency bond-buying sooner than expected. The dollar index ,...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Oil gains on OPEC outlook that U.S. output growth will slow

MELBOURNE, June 18 (Reuters) - Oil futures rose on Friday, reversing early losses and set for a fourth week of gains after OPEC sources said the producer group expected limited U.S. oil output growth this year despite rising prices. Officials at the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries got the...
StocksWiredpr News

Global stocks fell after the Fed tightened its monetary policy

Global stocks and crude oil have fallen after the Federal Reserve said a tighter monetary policy could come sooner than expected, as the U.S. central bank predicted significantly higher inflation this year. Japan’s Topix index fell 0.6% and Australia’s S & P / ASX 200 fell 0.3 percent on Thursday...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Yuan eases to 3-week low after Fed takes more hawkish outlook

SHANGHAI, June 17 (Reuters) - China's yuan weakened on Thursday to a more-than-three-week low against a broadly stronger dollar as the U.S. Federal Reserve adopted a more hawkish outlook. The dollar rose to its highest level in almost two months versus major peers after the Fed brought forward its projections for the first post-pandemic interest rate hikes into 2023, citing an improved health situation and dropping a long-standing reference that the crisis was weighing on the economy. The firmer dollar pressured the yuan's official guidance rate and spot prices. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4298 per dollar, 220 pips or 0.34% weaker than the previous fix of 6.4078, the weakest since May 24. Several traders and analysts said the official fixing came in much weaker than their forecasts. Thursday's midpoint was 67 pips weaker than Reuters' estimate of 6.4231. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.3977 per dollar and eased to a low of 6.4258, the softest level since May 24. By midday, it was changing hands at 6.4220, 251 pips weaker than the previous late session close. "I think the central bank is comfortable with the cross rate trading at current levels," said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong, maintaining his view the yuan would be trading at around 6.45 by the end of the month. Cheung added that the central bank had warned the market multiple times of a possible rebound in the dollar and a corresponding retreat in the yuan. China FX Market Self-Regulatory Framework said in a statement late on Wednesday that companies should be on guard against the risks of yuan depreciation. Factors that may trigger yuan depreciation include the Fed exiting from its quantitative easing, and a robust U.S. economic recovery boosting the dollar. The CFETS index, measuring the yuan's strength against the currencies of its major trading partners, rose to 98.07 on Thursday, according to Reuters calculations based on official. Market participants widely believe the 98-level could act as the ceiling for the index, which officially publishes on a weekly and monthly basis. A too high reading could suggest China might be suffering a trade disadvantage against its peers. Meanwhile, a trader at a Chinese bank said some corporate clients converted dollar earnings during the morning to take advantage of the weaker yuan, whioch helped limit the Chinese currency's decline. By midday, the global dollar index fell to 91.397 from the previous close of 91.406, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.426 per dollar. The yuan market at 0400 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4298 6.4078 -0.34% Spot yuan 6.422 6.3969 -0.39% Divergence from -0.12% midpoint* Spot change YTD 1.66% Spot change since 2005 28.88% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.1 97.88 0.2 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 91.397 91.406 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.426 -0.06% * Offshore 6.5909 -2.44% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou, Jindong Zhang and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
Businesskitco.com

Sterling dips below $1.40 on U.S. Fed hawkish surprise

LONDON, June 17 (Reuters) - Sterling fell below $1.40 against a strengthening dollar on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve surprised markets by signalling it would raise interest rates and end emergency bond-buying sooner than expected. U.S. central bank officials moved on Wednesday their first projected rate increases from 2024...
BusinessMySanAntonio

Fed ripples hit hardest in Asia as rates outlook shifts

The Federal Reserve's new outlook for interest rates ricocheted through Asian markets as the dollar and Treasury yields surged, easing pressure on some of the region's biggest central banks and complicating the outlook for others. Expectations for higher U.S. rates tend to suck capital away from Asia, sending local currencies...
BusinessForexTV.com

Euro Falls On Fed's Hawkish Shift

The euro weakened against its most major counterparts in the European session on Thursday amid risk aversion, as the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled an earlier tightening of monetary policy than previously projected amid mounting concerns over inflation. The Fed projected two rate hikes in 2023, compared to March’s forecasts for...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

JGB yields rise as Fed signals higher rates

TOKYO, June 17 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) yields rose on Thursday, tracking overnight gains in U.S. Treasury yields as the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled rate hikes earlier than expected. The 10-year JGB yield rose 1.5 basis points to 0.060%, while the 20-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point...
BusinessForexTV.com

Taiwan Central Bank Holds Rate At Record Low

Taiwan’s central bank kept its key interest rates unchanged at a record low, as widely expected, on Thursday. Policymakers decided to hold the benchmark rate at 1.125 percent. Due to higher crude oil prices and low base period, inflation was higher in the first half of the 2021, the bank...
Stocksactionforex.com

The Dollar Index Increased Significantly After The Fed’s Economic Forecasts Yesterday

The US stock indices fell sharply following the Fed’s statements yesterday. What happened? For now, the Federal Reserve maintained all stimulus programs and left interest rates unchanged. But the inflation outlook was changed from “temporary” to “stable,” followed by the increase (from 2.4% to 3.4% annually), which triggered a sharp sell-off in the market. At the Fed press conference, Jerome Powell said that the Fed is ready to change its monetary policy any minute if the situation changes. First of all, the discussion is about a possible cut of the QE program at the next Fed meeting, as the Fed officials expect stronger employment reports during summer. The interest rate is planned to increase no earlier than in 2023. Amid this news, the entire stock market has shifted into the red zone. This does not mean that the uptrend in the indices is over. The monetary policy remains the same until August, so after the correction, analysts expect the growth of quotes on the indices.
StocksNBC San Diego

European Stocks Close Slightly Lower After Fed Signals 2023 Rate Hikes; CureVac Sinks

LONDON — European stocks pulled back on Thursday as global markets reacted to the Federal Reserve's signal that rate hikes will come sooner than expected. The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed down 0.1%, trimming some earlier losses, with utilities shedding 1% to lead losses while banks bounced 0.5% on the prospect of future interest rate hikes.
BusinessRTTNews

Swiss Central Bank Retains Policy Rates As Expected

The Swiss National Bank decided to continue with its expansionary monetary policy in order to ensure price stability and support the ongoing economic recovery. Policymakers of the central bank on Thursday decided to retain the policy rate and interest on sight deposits at the SNB at -0.75 percent. The bank...
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar Gains as Fed Points to Rate Hikes in 2023

Investing.com -- The dollar rose in early European trade Thursday, climbing to levels not seen for around two months after the Federal Reserve surprised markets with a hawkish turn, bringing forward its timetable for raising interest rates to 2023. At 3:15 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks...