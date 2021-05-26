Cancel
Yelm, WA

Priscilla Christine Enger

Nisqually Valley News
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the article79 years young, passed in Yelm, Wash. Priscilla Christine Enger was born to the proud parents of Leslie Earl and Opal Loretta Enger in Bellingham, Wash. She graduated from Lewis and Clark High School in 1960, from Spokane, Wash., and Tacoma Community College in 1976, with an Associate in Technical Arts. She lived in Bellingham, Spokane, and Tacoma, Wash., and then moved to Covina, Calif., in the mid-to-late 1970’s. She eventually moved back to Washington State and settled in the Yelm area. Priscilla was an active, well loved and respected community member for over 40 years. She became a member of the Yelm United Methodist Church in 1992. She sang for many years in the church and several community choirs. Priscilla learned to play the piano and organ at an early age and had a great appreciation for all types of music.

