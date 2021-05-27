Cancel
New Zealand c.bank files court action against TSB Bank

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 23 days ago

WELLINGTON, May 27 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) said on Thursday it has filed a statement of claim in the High Court against TSB Bank for acknowledged breaches of anti-money laundering laws.

The claim represents an escalated regulatory response to TSB’s non-compliance with aspects of the Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) Act 2009, it said in a statement.

It is not alleged that TSB was involved in money laundering or the financing of terrorism, Deputy Governor and General Manager of Financial Stability Geoff Bascand said. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

