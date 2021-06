T.J. Warren - Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports. After missing nearly the entire 2020-21 season, T.J. Warren is set for an important return to the Indiana Pacers. His first season with the Indiana Pacers was an exciting one for T.J. Warren. He posted a career-high with 19.8 points per game and dominated during his stay in the NBA’s bubble. The incredible run to end his season left many Pacers fans with an urge to watch Warren last season as he was set to emerge as a real threat under Nate Bjorkgren.