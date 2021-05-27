Islanders eliminate Penguins in Game 6 at raucous Nassau Coliseum, advance to play Bruins

The Islanders are in very familiar territory. In the first two rounds against the Penguins and Bruins, they split the first two games on the road and ultimately won both series in six games. And now, in the Stanley Cup Semifinals, the Islanders are even with the Lightning at a game apiece after the first two games in Tampa as the scene shifts to Long Island with game three set for Thursday night at Nassau Coliseum (8pm NBCSN). Islanders Country brought the noise and the passion in the first two rounds and now they are set to rock “The Barn” again for the first final four game at the Coliseum since 1993.