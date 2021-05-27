Cancel
Islanders eliminate Penguins in Game 6 at raucous Nassau Coliseum, advance to play Bruins

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com
Newsday
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleThe success story is the team, not the arena. Yet the Islanders and Nassau Coliseum are forever intertwined, even in the venerable barn’s waning days as an NHL facility. But the Coliseum is not done hosting playoff games yet after the Islanders clinched a playoff series in the building for the first time in 28 years. They rallied three times from one-goal deficits and scored three second-period goals in a span of two minutes, 59 seconds to outlast the Penguins and shaky goalie Tristan Jarry, 5-3, in Game 6 of their first-round series on Wednesday night before a sell-out crowd of 9,000 in a party-like atmosphere.

