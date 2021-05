FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas defeated Florida 6-1 on Thursday to clinch at least a share of the SEC West championship in front of 11,084 at Baum-Walker Stadium. The No. 1 Razorbacks (40-10, 20-8 SEC) also took a big step toward locking up their first conference title since 2004. With the series-opening victory, Arkansas can clinch at least a share of the SEC title with a win in either of the final two games of the series Friday or Saturday.