Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Mainline work on the Line 3 Replacement Project set to ramp up

By Michael Gendron
WDIO-TV
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleMainline work on the Line 3 Replacement Project is set to ramp up June 1 all across northern Minnesota. Work slowed down during the spring, but manning is set to increase from around 900 workers to up to 4,000 workers by mid-June. In an overview meeting earlier today, Enbridge officials...

www.wdio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On The Line#Mainline
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Enbridge
News Break
Politics
Related
Trafficschemmer.com

Murray Viaduct Project: Replacement Bridge

Schemmer was retained by the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) to provide preliminary design services for a replacement bridge located on NE-1. The bridge will span the Union Pacific Railroad in Murray, Nebraska. The NDOT required the bridge to be reconstructed in a single construction season to reduce safety concerns due to winter driving conditions, especially to young drivers at the local high school. These issues were addressed during Preliminary Design with Schemmer, developing multiple design options and cost estimates. The eventual solution was to design the bridge utilizing Accelerated Bridge Construction (ABC) components to decrease the construction time. The pier cap, abutment caps and grade beams were all precast units fabricated off site, brought in and swung into place without the need of formwork or curing time. Precast units needed to accommodate construction under phased traffic conditions, complicated the design.
Wells, MNkxlp941.com

MnDOT sets up demonstration project on Hwy 22 and Hwy 109 in Wells

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is setting up a bicycle and pedestrian demonstration project on Hwy 22 and Hwy 109 in Wells. Over the next few weeks, painted on-street bicycle lanes and signs are being added on Hwy 109, as well as curb extensions at the intersection of Hwy 22 and 3rd Street SW with paint and plastic tubes.
Hiawatha, KShiawathaworldonline.com

Sales Tax Street Project working toward wrapping up for the year

The second year of street replacements in Hiawatha as part of the Sales Tax Street Project seems to be coming nearer to an end. Earlier this spring, AHRS and its subcontractors began work around town, performing several repairs and continuing with the planned street upgrades. The contractor started the season by extending the box culvert on North Fourth Street, then moved to the 100 block of north and south Eighth street.
Home & Gardenbinews.org

Signs that One of Your Main Lines Needs to Be Replaced

There are two types of main lines on your Utah property–water and sewer. Both of these are important to the function of your home or business. It can be inconvenient if something goes wrong with either of them. Sometimes, there can be small fixes when there are problems, but other times, the whole line will need a replacement. Here are the signs to watch for and when you should call a plumber to do an inspection:
Baxter, TNnewstalk941.com

HRS Battling Water Loss And Considering Line Replacements

Water loss continues to be a problem for Highlands Residential Services with multiple new leaks over the past month. Executive Director Dow Harris recommended to the housing authority board Thursday to consider replacing lines in the most serious areas of Baxter. “These Baxter water leaks are killing us,” Harris said....
Wrangell, AKKetchikan Daily News

SEAPA plans power line replacement

A cable-laying barge is scheduled to start work between Vank and Woronkofski islands the first week of July to replace a 3.5-mile section of the power line that connects Wrangell and Petersburg. The undersea cable, which was installed in 1983, developed a fault in September 2019. The Southeast Alaska Power...
Worcester, MAumassmed.edu

Progress Update: Skylight replacement project

Construction of scaffolding for the skylight replacement project is scheduled to begin on Monday, June 28. Noise levels in the Library during this time will be very high, although the work will be performed during off-hours as much as possible. There will also be a noise meter and signs placed near the Library entrance.
Washington StatePosted by
KREM2

Freya Street on-ramp to close for paving project

SPOKANE, Wash — The Washington State Department of Transportation is closing the Freya Street on-ramp to eastbound Interstate 90 beginning Monday, June 28. The closure will allow crews to work on a paving project on I-90 between the Hamilton Street and Sprague Avenue interchanges. The on-ramp will close at 7:30...
Coldwater, MIthedailyreporter.com

Coldwater looks for grant to replace lead water lines

Coldwater wanted to borrow $7 million from the state for five major water improvement projects, but found it did not qualify. Instead, the city qualified for a $3 million grant for replacing lead service lines with copper known as “Booker Funds.”. Coldwater Board of Public Utility Director Jeff Budd said...
Politicsjanesvillewi.gov

Additional Locations Scheduled for Lead Service Line Replacement

The City of Janesville has hired E & N Hughes to replace the public side lead services throughout the City. The duration of water shutoffs is estimated to be less than four hours in length. Affected customers will be notified with a door hanger 24 hours prior to the work...
Clark County, NVFox5 KVVU

Closed launch ramps mean long lines for boaters on Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- "Closed" signs have been placed around launch ramps at Lake Mead National Recreation Area. Limited ramp availability is leading to long lines for boaters coming in and out of the lake. "Got here what we thought was early, but have been waiting here for about two...
Wells, MNhot967.fm

MnDOT sets up demonstration project on Hwy 22 and Hwy 109 in Wells

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is setting up a bicycle and pedestrian demonstration project on Hwy 22 and Hwy 109 in Wells. Over the next few weeks, painted on-street bicycle lanes and signs are being added on Hwy 109, as well as curb extensions at the intersection of Hwy 22 and 3rd Street SW with paint and plastic tubes.
Wells, MNminnesota93.com

MnDOT sets up demonstration project on Hwy 22 and Hwy 109 in Wells

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is setting up a bicycle and pedestrian demonstration project on Hwy 22 and Hwy 109 in Wells. Over the next few weeks, painted on-street bicycle lanes and signs are being added on Hwy 109, as well as curb extensions at the intersection of Hwy 22 and 3rd Street SW with paint and plastic tubes.
Roeland Park, KSroelandpark.net

Water Line Replacement Project to Start Week of June 14th

WaterOne is set to begin working on a waterline replacement project on the west side of Ash Drive between 55th Street and Sycamore Drive. Please see the traffic control plan. A detour route has been provided. Residents along Ash Drive will have access to their homes during the construction and emergency vehicles will have access as well. WaterOne intends to start this work in the next few days and the project is anticipated to be completed in Sept/Oct, weather permitting. Timing could be sooner. Trash services should not be impacted. The new waterline will be installed behind the curb by using a directional drill. There may be a few street cuts needed to make connections and WaterOne will provide notice to any property owner that may be affected.