newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Teachers warned about a “campaign to use deception via video”

By Related Posts
alachuachronicle.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarmen Ward, President of the Alachua County Education Association (teachers’ union) sent out an email to union members yesterday, warning them of “a campaign out there trying to catch educators – choose your words wisely.”. The email originated from Andrew Spar, president of the Florida Education Association, with the subject...

alachuachronicle.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#School Teachers#Campaign Group#Undercover Video#Public Safety#Project Veritas#Educators#Political Agendas#Union Members#Students#Caution#Parents#Employers#School Districts#Video Group#Covid Safety Guidelines#President#Mask Mandates#Cdc Guidance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Education
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
EducationMontgomery Advertiser

Gov. Ivey puts students first with veto of Literacy Act delay

On Thursday, Governor Kay Ivey vetoed a bill that would have delayed the 3rd grade retention provision of the Alabama Literacy Act by two years. With this veto, Governor Ivey put Alabama students first, reaffirming Alabama’s commitment to ensuring that no student will leave elementary school without the basic reading skills they need to be successful in school and life.
Worldosstf.on.ca

Ontario’s teacher unions respond to Premier’s request for input on school reopening

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, Ontario’s teachers and education workers have supported the safe, regional reopening of schools and have repeatedly called on your government to engage with education and public health experts in meaningful dialogue on how to keep schools safe and open to in-person learning across the province. Educators know that in-person learning provides the individual attention and holistic social, emotional, and academic supports necessary to best realize student success and well-being.
Iowa StateWOWT

Parents pulling children from school in wake of Iowa’s mask decision

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A last-minute bill signed by the governor banning schools and local governments for enforcing mask mandates has some parents in Iowa on edge. Thursday, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill that makes mask mandates for counties, cities, schools, and businesses illegal in Iowa. “Well, I...
EducationSt. Albans Messenger

Vermont Agency of Education says plan for in-person instruction this fall

MONTPELIER — School districts across the state should plan for a return to full-time in-person instruction this fall, according to guidance released Friday by the Agency of Education. “We believe it’s unlikely any specific mitigation measures will be needed in the fall,” Secretary of Education Dan French said during Friday’s...
PoliticsDothan Eagle

Good call, Gov. Ivey

Surely there has been much concerned discussion among parents of school-age children and education professionals about the potentially detrimental effect of the coronavirus pandemic on the academic progress of students. There should be; there’s simply no way that pulling students from classrooms suddenly and converting to a remote learning process that most school systems and teachers were unprepared for could have anything but a harmful impact on students’ arc of learning.
Politicsedsource.org

Proposed law would disrupt the education of thousands of students

As public school teachers, my colleagues and I spend most of our time educating students and sometimes their families. But here, we’d like to educate our legislators, some of whom have not done their homework. The topic? AB1316 — a bill in the California Assembly that would close numerous schools...
Educationstjohnsource.com

Open forum: Address the V.I. Education Curriculum Directly

I commend Senator Potter for providing a financial literacy online program for young students. It is definitely an important and needed course. However, our leadership must stop the piecemeal manner of addressing the public education curriculum of the Virgin Islands which impacts all aspects of life. The Legislature should amend...
Public Healthtpr.org

Districts, Teachers Respond To State Ban On Mask Requirements In Public Schools

MONDAY on "The Source" — Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order last week that bans local governments and public schools from requiring masks. In a press release, Abbott said "Texans, not government, should decide their best health practices." State-supported living centers, government-owned or operated hospitals, Department of Criminal Justice facilities, as well as county and municipal jails are exempt.
Politicslchilltopnews.org

Teacher insults student for not using mouthguards in the United States

In the Sign Up The young man is seen sitting on the ground College, While the Teacher, Which has not been specified, it is called “Foolish e Lack of respect By endangering the lives of others by not wearing a mask. “ “I don’t care if you get vaccinated, idiot! I don’t want to get sick and die. There are other people you can infect … You know what? You are not a person … you are an idiot”, He heard the educator say that he is clearly upset. Followed by the above, then High school teacher Urges student To show “respect” towards peers using face maskAnd the young man answers to him that he always had him. After detecting a file Sign Up On Social media How The social networking site Facebook s Twitter, Responsible for Pointe areaMatthew Chappelle, pointed out that professor She was released from the hospital as the investigations into her behavior ended.
Fraud Crimesbeverlyreview.net

Hurley sends warning about scams

State Rep. Fran Hurley is warning residents of potential scams targeted at Illinoisans to receive personal information. “It is unfortunate to see cases of fraud and scams targeting our neighbors and residents of Illinois,” said Hurley. “Now is a good time for everyone to learn more and be aware about...
Coronado, CAcoronadonewsca.com

The Deception Continues

In case you didn’t have five hours this past Tuesday to attend the School Board meeting, here are the lowlights. 4x4 was approved 3 to 2 to move forward in the Fall. The school Board has no interest in what students or parents want. All surveys and input from them was completely ignored and not once discussed. Someone should tell them they work for us.
El Paso, TXelpasoheraldpost.com

Video+Story: STTE Foundation, CREEED honor local educators with Teacher Awards

Saturday night, the Success Through Technology Education (STTE) Foundation and CREEED recognized the exceptional accomplishments of eight El Paso-area educators as part of the 2021 STTE Foundation/CREEED Teacher Awards. Thanks to a partnership with KVIA-TV, this year’s Teacher Awards were presented during a broadcast awards show. “Although we took a...
Wisconsin Statecoolcatteacher.com

How Teachers Can Be Intentional About Self Care

We teachers need to take care of ourselves. Sarah Parker Wolf, author of Daily Intentions for the Classroom Teacher, talks about some intentional things every teacher can do to improve their thought process and how they take care of themselves. Can you try just one thing from this show? Let’s take care of ourselves.
PoliticsPosted by
Alabama Public Radio

Lawsuit cites campus speech rule at University of Alabama

The University of Alabama is being sued for its rule that requires students to obtain a permit to speak on campus five days in advance. A conservative Christian group claims the rule violates state law that requires public colleges and universities to respect students' rights to free speech. The campus chapter of Alliance Defending Freedom and two student members filed the suit on Friday and argue that the campus requirement prevents the group's members from engaging fellow students in discussions on topics like gun control and federalism.