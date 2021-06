Denver Nuggets offseason checklist: Nikola Jokic walks off the court after being ejected in Game 4 of the NBA Playoffs. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images) The Denver Nuggets enter this offseason after a disappointing playoff sweep at the hands of the Phoenix Suns. It wasn’t a surprise that the team was beaten, especially after Jamal Murray went down, but it asks a lot of questions about how this team can become a title contender.