Washoe County, NV

Health district announces additional vaccine events in the coming weeks

By Jeri Chadwell
Posted by 
This Is Reno
This Is Reno
 23 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Washoe County Health District Officer Kevin Dick said the region is continuing to make progress in its fight against the COVID-19 virus. The seven-day moving average of new cases is at 19, the lowest it has been since June 3, 2020. The test positivity rate for the county has fallen to 4.2%. Dick said this is especially encouraging considering that it comes in the wake of new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines stating that fully vaccinated people need not wear masks in most outdoor or indoor settings.

Related
Reno, NVPosted by
This Is Reno

Pre-rolls for pricks (sponsored)

Sierra Well wants to keep celebrating those who want to play a part in creating a healthier community by getting the vaccine and enjoying a cannabis pre-roll deal. Sierra Well is extending their vaccine deal until July 4. The vaccine deal has been embraced positively by the community, and Sierra Well wants to keep supporting vaccination efforts to keep the community safe.
Washoe County, NVPosted by
This Is Reno

Rabies confirmed in Washoe County bat

A case of rabies in a bat in Washoe County has been confirmed this week by the Nevada Department of Agriculture’s Animal Disease Laboratory. It’s one of three in the state; the other two cases were confirmed in Clark County. Bats are common in Nevada, including a large colony living...
HealthPosted by
This Is Reno

Prominence Health Plan announces data breach

Prominence Health Plan on Friday announced that personal information for a portion of its plan members was accessed in a November 2020 data breach. The locally health insurance provider said it learned of the breach on April 22 of this year and has since been investigating the details. In a...
Reno, NVPosted by
This Is Reno

More than 100 employers seek workers at job fair

The Reno-Sparks Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday held a job fair with more than 100 local companies looking for new employees. It was the first such event hosted by the chamber, said CEO Ann Silver, and it was a bigger success than she’d expected. “We’re thrilled,” she said. “We have...
Reno, NVPosted by
This Is Reno

University to request Center Street name change

The University of Nevada, Reno has been working for years to build stronger connections between itself and Reno. Now, it plans to make a request to the City of Reno that will support those efforts—renaming a portion of Center Street as University Way. The Nevada System of Higher Education Board...
Reno, NVPosted by
This Is Reno

Study planned for water-treatment options in Warm Springs area

The Reno City Council on Wednesday approved an interlocal agreement for reimbursement of costs to conduct a feasibility study to evaluate the use of recycled water for irrigation in Warm Springs Valley. The agreement with Truckee Meadows Water Authority, Sparks and Washoe County involves Palomino Farms and LW Land Co....
Reno, NVPosted by
This Is Reno

Process to appoint new school board trustees set to begin

The process of replacing Washoe County School Board of Trustees’ two resigning members is set to begin. Trustees Kurt Thigpen and Andrew Caudill announced their resignations at the same time last month. Caudill is taking another job out of state, and Thigpen is dealing with medical issues. District Chief General...
Reno, NVPosted by
This Is Reno

Public commenters rail at city over homeless camp sweeps

Five people protesting at City Plaza were cited this week by the Reno Police Department for being in a city park after hours. That occurred early Tuesday morning, the day after police waded into a group of activists, without saying anything, as protestors were chanting and expecting to get arrested. The activists said the early morning citations appeared to have been done in order to avoid media and public scrutiny.
Reno, NVPosted by
This Is Reno

Amodei talks public lands, outlines infrastructure plans to county

The impact of federal infrastructure and lands bills affecting the region locally were among topics U.S. Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nev., spoke about Tuesday during his annual address to the Washoe County Commission. The House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee bill was recently released and Amodei said it includes the McCloud neighborhood...
Reno, NVPosted by
This Is Reno

Downtown Pride crosswalk damaged within hours of completion

The crosswalk underneath the Reno arch was painted on Tuesday to recognize LGBTQ Pride Month, but by nightfall already showed signs of damage. The City of Reno temporarily painted the crosswalk with the rainbow Pride flag, similar to crosswalks in other cities across the U.S. in what it said was an extension of its commitment to being a welcoming city. Reno City Council passed the Welcoming City Resolution in 2017 in an effort to make the city a place “where all are welcome, accepted and integrated.”
Sparks, NVPosted by
This Is Reno

Foothill Partners Inc. acquires “The Oddie District” redevelopment project (sponsored)

Joint venture with Belay Investment Group leads acquisition of 209,000 square foot future business and creator space. Foothill Partners Incorporated, the street-retail development company focused on centralizing commerce, culture and community, alongside The Innovation Collective, the culture-first community and economic development company, is establishing a new standard in placemaking. Foothill Partners acquired a vacant 209,000 square foot former Lowe’s Home Improvement in Sparks, Nevada through a partnership with Belay Investment Group. The empty big-box is being redeveloped into The Oddie District, a multipurpose innovation hub of work, live and creation spaces.
PoliticsPosted by
This Is Reno

Local residential community teams with Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue to offer residents safety tips for National Home Safety Month (sponsored)

Local residential community, Standard Management Company, is partnering with Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (TFMPD) throughout Nevada to recognize National Home Safety Month. During the month of June, TFMPD will offer a list of housing safety tips to all residents to ensure home safety for families and individuals living in SMC’s residential communities can be applied to all Nevada residents.
CancerPosted by
This Is Reno

Local cancer coalition offering resources, peer mentoring

The Nevada Cancer Coalition launched a new program and website in May with goals of building the cancer patient and cancer survivorship community through supportive resources and peer mentoring. The ThriveNV navigation network consists of two navigators who connect patients, survivors, or caregivers with resources and support. The cancer coalition...