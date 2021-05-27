Health district announces additional vaccine events in the coming weeks

Washoe County Health District Officer Kevin Dick said the region is continuing to make progress in its fight against the COVID-19 virus. The seven-day moving average of new cases is at 19, the lowest it has been since June 3, 2020. The test positivity rate for the county has fallen to 4.2%. Dick said this is especially encouraging considering that it comes in the wake of new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines stating that fully vaccinated people need not wear masks in most outdoor or indoor settings.