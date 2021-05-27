Georgia Baseball falls 11-2 to top ranked Arkansas

Back in March, ESPN ranked Georgia's future offense No. 5 and that was before freshman wide receiver Adonai Mitchell stole the show on G-Day and the team added former LSU standout Arik Gilbert to the roster. Last month, ESPN's Adam Rittenberg ranked the Bulldogs' future on defense at No. 2, behind only Clemson, and that was before the team added Derion Kendrick and Tykee Smith to the roster. It ranked Georgia's future at quarterback No. 6. It should be noted that since then, Georgia has lost safety Major Burns (LSU) to the transfer portal as well. On Thursday, the outlet released future team rankings, combining not only the future situation at quarterback, offense, and defense but also putting "greater emphasis on other factors such as coaching stability, overall program trajectory and recruiting operation."