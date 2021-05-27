Georgia Baseball falls 11-2 to top ranked Arkansas
Georgia Baseball lost its second round game at the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Ala. on Wednesday, falling 11-2 to No. 1 Arkansas. The Razorbacks piled on six runs in the second inning to take the early lead while starting pitcher Lael Lockhart limited the Bulldog batters to just two hits through his 7.0 innings. Looking ahead, the loss puts Scott Stricklin's team in the loser's bracket of the double elimination portion of the tournament with a matchup tomorrow against the loser of tonight's Vanderbilt-Ole Miss game.247sports.com