Pike Central downs WHS to win title

By Todd Lancaster Times Herald
Posted by 
Washington Times-Herald
Washington Times-Herald
 22 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P3cPF_0aCcVU7M00

Although the sun set on the Lady Hatchets season on Wednesday night, it also showed that the sun was rising on the program. WHS not only won its first game in several trips around the sun, they ended up winning four in 2021, including a sectional game, and a first section final appearance since 2003.

WHS improved in almost every aspect under coach Lexi Lemon and she will have most of her squad back next year, losing just two seniors.

However, Wednesday night belonged to the Lady Chargers and hurler Chloe Williams who led the Chargers to a 10-0 win in five innings.

“They are a whole different team now, not only from the last few years, but from the beginning of the season,” said coach Lemon. “Our girls are sitting over there watching Pike Central celebrate and they want it already next year. I’m proud of Pike Central. They worked hard for it tonight, they had to earn it tonight and they did.

“Even our umpire from Friday said he could see it from the beginning of the year to now that we are a whole different ball team. Three weeks ago we played this same team, and 12 of our 15 at bats were strikeouts, tonight we only struck out three times. That’s just a huge improvement against the same pitcher.”

The Hatchets’ Allison Hill got as far as third base in the first inning, but was unable to cross the plate.

Pike was the first to dent the scoreboard in the bottom of the first, as Bailey Mills reached and scored for the Chargers, but WHS pitcher Kaitlin Hill was able to work out of a jam with two runners on, to keep it at just 1-0. PC added a run again in the second inning on three hits, Hill was able to strand two more PC runners and limit the damage to just one run and a 2-0 lead.

Pike’s Chloe Williams settled into a groove in the second and third, needing to face just six batters. Kaitlin Hill did double, but Williams was helped by a double play to keep it from turning it into a threat.

In the top of the third, Williams singled and Alina Sharp sent a ball deep into the left field woods to make it 4-0. The Chargers added another run and Kaitlin Hill was replaced by Allison Hill in the circle. When the smoke cleared, Pike Central had a 9-0 lead at the end three innings.

Allison Hill looked solid in the bottom of the fourth, but Williams countered with a 1-2-3 inning of her own.

Pike put the first two runners on in the fifth and a single from Sophie Carnahan singled to score Mills and win the sectional 10-0.

Pike Central will host the regional in Petersburg.

