James B. Boulden
James (Jim) Baynard Boulden, formerly of Weaverville, died on April 29, 2021, at his home in Redding. Born on Sept. 11, 1929, in Carbondale, Ill., he had lived a full and accomplished 91 years when he passed. After high school he studied civil engineering at the University of Illinois. On graduation he entered active military duty and served as a 2nd lieutenant with the Army Corps of Engineers in Korea. On completion of his military service he continued his education and completed a master’s degree in Economics at Baylor University and a Doctorate in Business Administration at Indiana University.www.trinityjournal.com