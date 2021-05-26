Cancel
Raz B Proposes New B2K Album & Verzuz with Pretty Ricky

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite their last reunion ending in shambles, and soiled with drama (primarily due to him) it looks like Raz B wants to give a B2K reunion one more shot. Fans may recall that B2K attempted a long-awaited reunion tour, The Millenium Tour which ran from March-May 2019. During the 3 months of the tour, Raz was involved in multiple incidents including revealing that he felt uncomfortable and unsafe after allegations of former manager Chris Stokes was possibly in the presence of the group while on tour. He ultimately quit the tour just days in but later returned.

