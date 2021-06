Morning lows drop into the low 70s to near 80 Friday morning. Some patchy fog is possible. Hot day ahead. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Isolated shower or storm is possible. Looks like a nice Friday evening. Temperatures drop into the low 80s. Mild and humid Saturday morning. Lows drop into the low 70s to near 80. Hotter Saturday. Highs will be more in the low 90s. Isolated rain possible. Concerns for a line of rain and storms Saturday evening. This will be something to monitor. Right now the tropics are quiet. There is the potential for the Central American Gyre to develop. This would help with tropical development going through time.